Pennsylvania Skill statement on casino industry comments about skill games during Feb. 24 state House Gaming Oversight Committee hearing

/EIN News/ -- Harrisburg, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pennsylvania Skill, powered by Pace-O-Matic, spokesman Mike Barley released the following statement on casino industry comments regarding skill games during today’s state House Gaming Oversight Committee hearing. “We sympathize with casinos during this difficult time. The legal skill game industry also has suffered financially because of the pandemic. Just as casinos were negatively impacted by closings related to COVID-19, legal skill game locations were harmed. Restaurants, bars, fraternal clubs and veteran organizations continue to reel from revenue declines and cuts in their operating hours. “We unequivocally disagree, however, when casinos say they are impacted by legal skill games. Dr. Peter Zaleski, of Meadows Metrics and chair of Villanova University Economics Department, conducted a study on this issue and determined skill games have no effect on casinos’ growth or finances. “Pennsylvania Skill games came into the state market in 2015. Yet, counter to casino industry false accusations, from fiscal year 2015 to fiscal year 2019, slot revenue grew by 2%. “We have always said playing skill games and going to places where skill games operate represent a completely different experience than visiting a casino. Dr. Zaleski also found data to suggest casino revenue is higher because of the presence of skill games. As the public increases its demand for games of chance and games of skill, demand for all types of gaming has increased. Skill games do not cannibalize casino revenue; rather, they offer additional opportunities for gaming activities.” # # #

