Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Pricing of $300 Million Series B Preferred Stock Offering

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, N.A., announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 12,000,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of its 5.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B, par value $0.01 per share, with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share of preferred stock (equivalent to $25 per depositary share) at an aggregate offering price of $300 million. The offering is expected to close on March 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. also has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 depositary shares from Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.



Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. intends to also use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem, in whole or in part and subject to receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals, its 6.50% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, series A (“Series A Preferred Stock”). Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has applied to list the depositary shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “TCBIO.”

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and UBS Securities LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, including a prospectus and prospectus supplement, filed by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Investors should read the prospectus together with the documents incorporated by reference and the applicable prospectus supplement carefully before investing in the securities described in the applicable prospectus supplement. These documents may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov. You may also request these documents from Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. by telephone at (214) 932-6600 or in writing at: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc., Attention: Investor Relations, 2000 McKinney Avenue, Suite 700, Dallas, Texas 75201; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC (180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department, Telephone: (866) 718-1649 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com); BofA Securities, Inc. (Attention Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, Telephone: (800) 294-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com); Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Telephone: (212) 902-1171 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com); J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (telephone: 1-866-803-9204), or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com); and UBS Securities LLC (Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275).

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale is not permitted. Statements of intent in this press release shall not constitute a notice of redemption of the Series A Preferred Stock. Any such notice, if made, will only be made in accordance with the provisions of the certificate of designations governing the Series A Preferred Stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, N.A., a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Member FDIC.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding our financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance. These statements are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “could,” “should,” “projects,” “targeted,,” “continue,,” “intend” and similar expressions.

Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, (1) the credit quality of our loan portfolio, (2) general economic conditions in the United States, globally and in our markets and the impact they may have on us and our customers,, including the continued impact on our customers from volatility in oil and gas prices, (3) the material risks and uncertainties for the U.S. and world economies, and for our business, resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any other pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis, (4) expectations regarding rates of default and credit losses, (5) volatility in the mortgage industry, (6) our business strategies, (7) our expectations about future financial performance, future growth and earnings, (8) the appropriateness of our allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, (9) our ability to identify, attract and retain qualified employees, (10) the impact of changing regulatory requirements and legislative changes on our business, (11) increased competition from banking organizations and other financial service providers, (12) interest rate risk, (13) greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new lines of business, products or new service offerings, (14) technological changes, (15) the cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions or security breaches of our systems or those of third-party providers, and (16) our success at managing the risk and uncertainties involved in the foregoing items.

In addition, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope, duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities and other parties in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the scale of distribution and public acceptance of any vaccines for COVID-19 and the effectiveness of such vaccines in stemming or stopping the spread of COVID-19, and the direct and indirect impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.

These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, as well as a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our business, can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information contained in this communication speaks only as of its date. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.