Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported a net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $10.9 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 31.0% to $96.1 million compared to $73.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.9 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Total loss ratio of 44.2% compared to 7.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 37.2% compared to zero in the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Combined ratio of 112.8% compared to 63.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) of 73.8%, compared to 60.7% in the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Annualized return on equity of (2.0)%, compared to 20.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019

Full Year 2020 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 40.6% to $354.4 million compared to $252.0 million in 2019
  • Net income of $6.3 million, compared to $10.6 million in 2019
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $8.9 million, compared to $37.9 million in 2019
  • Total loss ratio of 41.3%, compared to 5.6% in 2019
  • Catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 32.9% compared to zero in 2019
  • Combined ratio of 102.5%, compared to 91.3% in 2019
  • Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) of 67.5%, compared to 63.3% in 2019
  • Return on equity of 2.1%, compared to 6.7% in 2019
  • Adjusted return on equity(1) of 3.0%, compared to 24.1% in 2019

(1)    See discussion of “Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators” below.

“I am inspired by the efforts of our team to grow and evolve our business during the past year,” commented Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We launched new products and a new insurance carrier, entered into new geographies, made key additions to our team, and continued our pursuit of the Company’s strategic vision all while navigating circumstances that few of us could have anticipated. Our newly launched E&S carrier, Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, or PESIC, represents an exciting progression in our evolution. PESIC enables us to extend the breadth and reach of our product suite and was a key contributor to the 95% year on year growth in our commercial lines gross written premiums for the full year. Overall, we grew gross written premiums by 31.0% in the fourth quarter and 40.6% for the full year while maintaining profitability in the face of an historic wind season.”

Mr. Armstrong shared, “We are committed to applying data and lessons learned to the continuous improvement of our business. During this past year we modified our approach to and participation in specific wind-exposed markets upon review of potential risk-adjusted returns, catastrophe payback and prevailing market conditions. We also made additional refinements to our risk transfer strategy. The combination of these efforts will not only reduce volatility but also further enhance visibility into our financial results. Finally, we continued investing in our technology and our team as we position Palomar for near and long-term success.”

Mr. Armstrong further offered, “Separately, I would like to address the severe weather activity throughout the country this past week, specifically Winter Storm Uri in Texas where Palomar has a considerable market presence. I want to tell our policyholders in Texas that our thoughts are with them, we stand ready to support them and we are here to help them rebound. Palomar has substantial resources in place to support both residential and commercial policyholders in Texas, including comprehensive reinsurance coverage on both an excess of loss and quota share basis. Both our commercial and residential quota shares will apply to this event from the first dollar of loss, and as such we do not expect to incur material losses from the storm.”  

Underwriting Results
Gross written premiums increased 31.0% to $96.1 million compared to $73.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, while net earned premiums increased 25.6% compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter. Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the fourth quarter were $17.2 million including $14.5 million of catastrophe losses and $2.7 million of non-catastrophe attritional losses. The loss ratio for the quarter was 44.2%, comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio of 37.2%(1) and an attritional loss ratio of 7.0%, compared to a loss ratio of 7.1% during the same period last year comprised entirely of attritional losses. The fourth quarter losses include $0.1 million of favorable prior year development. In addition to catastrophe losses, the Company’s fourth quarter 2020 results were impacted by a reinsurance expense acceleration charge of $4.1 million and reinstatement premium of $0.8 million on backup reinsurance purchased. Underwriting loss(1) was $5.0 million resulting in a combined ratio of 112.8% compared to underwriting income of $11.4 million and a combined ratio of 63.1% during the same period last year. The fourth quarter of 2020 results include certain expenses related to stock-based compensation and catastrophe losses. The fourth quarter of 2019 results include certain expenses related to the Company’s stock offering and stock-based compensation. Without these items, the Company’s adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) was 73.8% in the fourth quarter compared to 60.7% during the same period last year. This increase was significantly due to the reinsurance acceleration charge and reinstatement premium incurred in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Investment Results
Net investment income increased by 29.0% to $2.3 million compared to $1.8 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. The year over year increase was primarily due to a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended December 31, 2020 due to cash generated from operations as well as proceeds from the Company’s January and June 2020 stock offerings, offset by lower yields on invested assets. Funds are generally invested conservatively in high quality securities, including government agency, asset and mortgage-backed securities, municipal and corporate bonds with an average credit quality of "A2/A". The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.96 years at December 31, 2020. Cash and invested assets totaled $456.1 million at December 31, 2020. During the fourth quarter, the Company recognized realized and unrealized gains of $245 thousand related to its investment portfolio as compared to a $1.2 million gain in last year’s fourth quarter.

Tax Rate
The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 23.1% compared to 24.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2019. For the current quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due to the tax impact of the permanent component of employee stock option exercises. The 2019 fourth quarter tax rate includes an adjustment from prior periods of $0.4 million, or approximately 3 points of the effective tax rate for the fourth quarter.

Stockholders’ Equity and Returns
Stockholders’ equity was $363.7 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $218.6 million at December 31, 2019. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company’s annualized return on equity was (2.0%) compared to 20.4% for the same period last year.

Full Year 2021 Outlook
For the full year 2021, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $62 million to $67 million. This adjusted net income guidance considers the impact of Winter Storm Uri in Texas.

Conference Call
As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call February 25, 2021, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-423-9813 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8573 (international) and asking for the Palomar Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13716031. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on March 4, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar’s principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 32 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent).
Follow Palomar on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @PLMRInsurance

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators
Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income (loss).

Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income (loss).

Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses.  See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Safe Harbor Statement
Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “enable,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intends,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “predict,” “probable,” “potential,” “possible,” “should,” “continue,” and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact
Media Inquiries
Sarah Flocken
1-240-630-0316
sarah@conwaymarketinggroup.com

Investor Relations
Shannon Devine
1-619-771-1743
investors@plmr.com
Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.



Summary of Operating Results

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:

                         
    Three months ended            
    December 31,          Percent  
    2020   2019   Change   Change  
    ($ in thousands, except per share data)  
Gross written premiums   $ 96,092   $ 73,342   $ 22,750   31.0 %
Ceded written premiums     (53,839)     (29,535)     (24,304)   82.3 %
Net written premiums     42,253     43,807     (1,554)   (3.5) %
Net earned premiums     38,922     30,988     7,934   25.6 %
Commission and other income     803     654     149   22.8 %
Total underwriting revenue (1)     39,725     31,642     8,083   25.5 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses     17,214     2,195     15,019   684.2 %
Acquisition expenses     18,131     11,070     7,061   63.8 %
Other underwriting expenses     9,356     6,943     2,413   34.8 %
Underwriting income (loss) (1)     (4,976)     11,434     (16,410)   (143.5) %
Net investment income     2,325     1,803     522   29.0 %
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments     245     1,178     (933)   (79.2) %
Income (loss) before income taxes     (2,406)     14,415     (16,821)   (116.7) %
Income tax expense (benefit)     (557)     3,535     (4,092)   NM  
Net income (loss)   $ (1,849)   $ 10,880   $ (12,729)   (117.0) %
Adjustments:                        
Expenses associated with secondary offerings         307     (307)   NM  
Stock-based compensation expense     710     426     284   66.7  
Tax impact     (130)     (155)     25   NM  
Adjusted net income (loss) (1)   $ (1,269)   $ 11,458   $ (12,727)   (111.1) %
Key Financial and Operating Metrics                        
Annualized return on equity     (2.0) %   20.4 %          
Annualized adjusted return on equity (1)     (1.4) %   21.5 %          
Loss ratio     44.2 %   7.1 %          
Expense ratio     68.6 %   56.0 %          
Combined ratio     112.8 %   63.1 %          
Adjusted combined ratio (1)     111.0 %   60.7 %          
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ (0.07)   $ 0.45            
Diluted adjusted earnings (loss) per share (1)   $ (0.05)   $ 0.48            
Catastrophe losses   $ 14,474   $            
Catastrophe loss ratio (1)     37.2 %   %          
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1)     73.8 %   60.7 %          
NM-Not Meaningful                        

(1)   Indicates non-GAAP financial measure; see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.



The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:

    Year ended            
    December 31,          Percent  
    2020   2019   Change   Change  
    ($ in thousands, except per share data)  
Gross written premiums   $ 354,360   $ 251,961   $ 102,399   40.6 %
Ceded written premiums     (155,102)     (108,332)     (46,770)   43.2 %
Net written premiums     199,258     143,629     55,629   38.7 %
Net earned premiums     155,068     100,207     54,861   54.7 %
Commission and other income     3,295     2,671     624   23.4 %
Total underwriting revenue (1)     158,363     102,878     55,485   53.9 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses     64,115     5,593     58,522   1,046.3 %
Acquisition expenses     64,041     37,259     26,782   71.9 %
Other underwriting expenses     34,084     51,299     (17,215)   (33.6) %
Underwriting income (loss) (1)     (3,877)     8,727     (12,604)   (144.4) %
Interest expense         (1,068)     1,068   (100.0) %
Net investment income     8,612     5,975     2,637   44.1 %
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments     1,488     4,443     (2,955)   (66.5) %
Income before income taxes     6,223     18,077     (11,854)   (65.6) %
Income tax expense (benefit)     (34)     7,456     (7,490)   NM  
Net income   $ 6,257   $ 10,621   $ (4,364)   (41.1) %
Adjustments:                        
Expenses associated with IPO, tax restructuring, secondary offerings, and one time incentive cash bonuses     708     3,007     (2,299)   NM  
Stock-based compensation expense     2,167     24,103     (21,936)   NM  
Expenses associated with retirement of debt         1,297     (1,297)   NM  
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond     399         399   NM  
Tax impact     (664)     (1,149)     485   NM  
Adjusted net income (1)   $ 8,867   $ 37,879   $ (29,012)   (76.6) %
Key Financial and Operating Metrics                        
Return on equity     2.1 %   6.7 %          
Adjusted return on equity (1)     3.0 %   24.1 %          
Loss ratio     41.3 %   5.6 %          
Expense ratio     61.2 %   85.7 %          
Combined ratio     102.5 %   91.3 %          
Adjusted combined ratio (1)     100.4 %   63.3 %          
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.24   $ 0.49            
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1)   $ 0.35   $ 1.73            
Catastrophe losses   $ 50,986   $            
Catastrophe loss ratio (1)     32.9 %   %          
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1)     67.5 %   63.3 %          
NM-Not Meaningful                        

(1)   Indicates non-GAAP financial measure; see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and par value data)

       December 31,       December 31, 
    2020   2019
Assets            
Investments:            
Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $381,279 in 2020; $211,278 in 2019)   $ 397,987   $ 217,151
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $22,291 in 2020; $21,336 in 2019)     24,322     22,328
Total investments     422,309     239,479
Cash and cash equivalents     33,538     33,119
Restricted cash     248     230
Accrued investment income     2,545     1,386
Premium receivable     48,842     36,237
Deferred policy acquisition costs     35,481     25,201
Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses     94,566     12,952
Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses     10,162     4,303
Ceded unearned premiums     35,031     26,105
Prepaid expenses and other assets     34,119     14,861
Property and equipment, net     739     845
Intangible assets     11,512     744
Total assets   $ 729,092   $ 395,462
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity            
Liabilities:            
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities   $ 20,730   $ 13,555
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses     129,036     16,821
Unearned premiums     183,489     130,373
Ceded premium payable     22,233     11,383
Funds held under reinsurance treaty     4,515     1,658
Income and excise taxes payable         1,117
Deferred tax liabilities, net     5,376     1,999
Total liabilities     365,379     176,906
Stockholders’ equity:            
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019        
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 25,525,796 and 23,468,750 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively     3     2
Additional paid-in capital     310,507     180,012
Accumulated other comprehensive income     13,246     4,686
Retained earnings     39,957     33,856
Total stockholders’ equity     363,713     218,556
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 729,092   $ 395,462



Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,    December 31, 
    2020   2019   2020   2019
Revenues:                        
Gross written premiums   $ 96,092   $ 73,342   $ 354,360   $ 251,961
Ceded written premiums     (53,839)     (29,535)     (155,102)     (108,332)
Net written premiums     42,253     43,807     199,258     143,629
Change in unearned premiums     (3,331)     (12,819)     (44,190)     (43,422)
Net earned premiums     38,922     30,988     155,068     100,207
Net investment income     2,325     1,803     8,612     5,975
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments     245     1,178     1,488     4,443
Commission and other income     803     654     3,295     2,671
Total revenues     42,295     34,623     168,463     113,296
Expenses:                        
Losses and loss adjustment expenses     17,214     2,195     64,115     5,593
Acquisition expenses     18,131     11,070     64,041     37,259
Other underwriting expenses (includes stock-based compensation of $710 and $426 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively and $2,167 and $24,103 for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively)     9,356     6,943     34,084     51,299
Interest expense                 1,068
Total expenses     44,701     20,208     162,240     95,219
Income (loss) before income taxes     (2,406)     14,415     6,223     18,077
Income tax expense (benefit)     (557)     3,535     (34)     7,456
Net income (loss)     (1,849)     10,880     6,257     10,621
Other comprehensive income, net:                        
Net unrealized (losses) gains on securities available for sale for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively     2,808     (1,210)     8,560     5,249
Net comprehensive income   $ 959   $ 9,670   $ 14,817   $ 15,870
Per Share Data:                        
Basic earnings (loss) per share   $ (0.07)   $ 0.46   $ 0.25   $ 0.49
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ (0.07)   $ 0.45   $ 0.24   $ 0.49
                         
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                        
Basic     25,520,111     23,468,750     24,872,251     21,501,541
Diluted     25,520,111     24,092,325     25,598,647     21,834,934


Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers primarily earthquake, wind, and flood insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product and location are presented below:

    Three Months Ended December 31,      Year Ended December 31,   
    2020   2019     2020   2019  
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
          % of         % of           % of         % of  
    Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP     Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP  
Product                                            
Residential Earthquake   $ 37,432   39.0 % $ 35,468   48.4 %   $ 140,934   39.8 % $ 130,473   51.8 %
Commercial Earthquake     18,163   18.9 %   15,721   21.4 %     58,890   16.6 %   38,741   15.4 %
Commercial All Risk     14,185   14.8 %   8,429   11.5 %     53,933   15.2 %   30,358   12.0 %
Specialty Homeowners     11,388   11.9 %   7,796   10.6 %     49,849   14.1 %   32,788   13.0 %
Inland Marine     5,676   5.9 %   1,177   1.6 %     15,423   4.3 %   2,465   1.0 %
Hawaii Hurricane     3,528   3.7 %   2,714   3.7 %     13,824   3.9 %   10,764   4.3 %
Flood     2,448   2.5 %   1,722   2.4 %     8,176   2.3 %   5,216   2.1 %
Other     3,272   3.3 %   315   0.4 %     13,331   3.8 %   1,156   0.4 %
Total Gross Written Premiums   $ 96,092   100.0 % $ 73,342   100.0 %   $ 354,360   100.0 % $ 251,961   100.0 %


    Three Months Ended December 31,      Year Ended December 31,   
    2020   2019     2020   2019  
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
          % of         % of           % of         % of  
    Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP     Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP  
State                                            
California   $ 48,857   50.8 % $ 42,198   57.5 %   $ 172,765   48.8 % $ 141,743   56.3 %
Texas     12,927   13.5 %   11,409   15.6 %     67,974   19.2 %   44,087   17.5 %
Florida     5,110   5.3 %     %     5,795   1.6 %     %
Washington     4,326   4.5 %   3,177   4.3 %     14,328   4.0 %   9,607   3.8 %
Hawaii     4,285   4.5 %   3,164   4.3 %     16,398   4.6 %   11,851   4.7 %
North Carolina     4,011   4.2 %   1,240   1.7 %     11,143   3.1 %   3,894   1.5 %
Oregon     2,740   2.9 %   2,117   2.9 %     10,038   2.8 %   7,396   2.9 %
South Carolina     1,993   2.1 %   1,547   2.1 %     9,196   2.6 %   6,185   2.5 %
Other     11,843   12.2 %   8,490   11.6 %     46,723   13.3 %   27,198   10.8 %
Total Gross Written Premiums   $ 96,092   100.0 % $ 73,342   100.0 %   $ 354,360   100.0 % $ 251,961   100.0 %


Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

    Three Months Ended               Year Ended            
    December 31,                December 31,             
    2020   2019   Change   % Change   2020   2019   Change   % Change
    ($ in thousands)   ($ in thousands)
Gross earned premiums   $ 86,191   $ 58,967   $ 27,224   46.2 %   $ 301,457   $ 200,521   $ 100,936   50.3 %
Ceded earned premiums     (47,269)     (27,979)     (19,290)   68.9 %     (146,389)     (100,314)     (46,075)   45.9 %
Net earned premiums   $ 38,922   $ 30,988   $ 7,934   25.6 %   $ 155,068   $ 100,207   $ 54,861   54.7 %
                                                 
Net earned premium ratio     45.2%     52.6%                 51.4%     50.0%            


Loss detail

The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

    Three Months Ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
    2020   2019   2020   2019
      (in thousands)     (in thousands)
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period   $ 39,540   $ 2,914   $ 3,869   $ 4,165
Add: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses, net of reinsurance, related to:                    
Current year     17,312     2,114     64,179     5,774
Prior years     (98)     81     (64)     (181)
Total incurred     17,214     2,195     64,115     5,593
Deduct: Loss and loss adjustment expense payments, net of reinsurance, related to:                        
Current year     22,125     1,135     31,879     2,179
Prior years     159     105     1,635     3,710
Total payments     22,284     1,240     33,514     5,889
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expense net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period     34,470     3,869     34,470     3,869
Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses at end of period     94,566     12,952     94,566     12,952
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses at end of period   $ 129,036   $ 16,821   $ 129,036   $ 16,821



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:


Underwriting revenue

    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,    December 31, 
    2020   2019   2020   2019
    (in thousands)   (in thousands)
Total revenue   $ 42,295   $ 34,623   $ 168,463   $ 113,296
Net investment income     (2,325)     (1,803)     (8,612)     (5,975)
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments     (245)     (1,178)     (1,488)     (4,443)
Underwriting revenue   $ 39,725   $ 31,642   $ 158,363   $ 102,878


Underwriting income (loss)

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended
    December 31,      December 31, 
    2020   2019     2020   2019
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)
Income (loss) before income taxes   $ (2,406)   $ 14,415     $ 6,223   $ 18,077
Net investment income     (2,325)     (1,803)       (8,612)     (5,975)
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments     (245)     (1,178)       (1,488)     (4,443)
Interest expense                   1,068
Underwriting income (loss)   $ (4,976)   $ 11,434     $ (3,877)   $ 8,727


Adjusted net income (loss)

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended
    December 31,      December 31, 
    2020   2019     2020   2019
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)
Net income (loss)   $ (1,849)   $ 10,880     $ 6,257   $ 10,621
Adjustments:                          
Expenses associated with IPO, tax restructuring, secondary offerings, and one-time incentive cash bonuses         307       708     3,007
Stock-based compensation expense     710     426       2,167     24,103
Expenses associated with retirement of debt                   1,297
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond               399    
Tax impact     (130)     (155)       (664)     (1,149)
Adjusted net income (loss)   $ (1,269)   $ 11,458     $ 8,867   $ 37,879


Annualized adjusted return on equity

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31,      December 31,   
    2020   2019     2020   2019  
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
                             
Annualized adjusted net income (loss)   $ (5,076)   $ 45,832     $ 8,867   $ 37,879  
Average stockholders’ equity   $ 362,804   $ 213,509     $ 291,135   $ 157,424  
Annualized adjusted return on equity     (1.4) %   21.5 %     3.0 %   24.1 %


Adjusted combined ratio

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31,      December 31,   
    2020   2019     2020   2019  
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
Numerator: Sum of losses, loss adjustment expenses, underwriting, acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income   $ 43,898   $ 19,554     $ 158,945   $ 91,480  
Denominator: Net earned premiums   $ 38,922   $ 30,988     $ 155,068   $ 100,207  
Combined ratio     112.8 %   63.1 %     102.5 %   91.3 %
Adjustments to numerator:                            
Expenses associated with IPO, tax restructuring, secondary offerings, and one-time incentive cash bonuses   $   $ (307)     $ (708)   $ (3,007)  
Stock-based compensation expense     (710)     (426)       (2,167)     (24,103)  
Portion of expenses associated with retirement of debt classified as other underwriting expenses                   (897)  
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond               (399)      
Adjusted combined ratio     111.0 %   60.7 %     100.4 %   63.3 %


Diluted adjusted earnings per share

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended
    December 31,      December 31, 
    2020   2019     2020   2019
    ( in thousands, except shares and per share data)     ( in thousands, except shares and per share data)
                           
Adjusted net income (loss)   $ (1,269)   $ 11,458     $ 8,867   $ 37,879
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted     25,520,111     24,092,325       25,598,647     21,834,934
Diluted adjusted earnings per share   $ (0.05)   $ 0.48     $ 0.35   $ 1.73


Catastrophe loss ratio

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31,      December 31,   
    2020   2019     2020   2019  
                     
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses   $ 17,214   $ 2,195     $ 64,115   $ 5,593  
Denominator: Net earned premiums   $ 38,922   $ 30,988     $ 155,068   $ 100,207  
Loss ratio     44.2 %   7.1 %     41.3 %   5.6 %
                             
Numerator: Catastrophe losses   $ 14,474   $     $ 50,986   $  
Denominator: Net earned premiums   $ 38,922   $ 30,988     $ 155,068   $ 100,207  
Catastrophe loss ratio     37.2 %   0.0 %     32.9 %   0.0 %


Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

    Three Months Ended     Year ended  
    December 31,      December 31,   
    2020   2019     2020   2019  
                     
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income   $ 43,898   $ 19,554     $ 158,945   $ 91,480  
Denominator: Net earned premiums   $ 38,922   $ 30,988     $ 155,068   $ 100,207  
Combined ratio     112.8 %   63.1 %     102.5 %   91.3 %
Adjustments to numerator:                            
Expenses associated with IPO, tax restructuring, secondary offerings, and one-time incentive cash bonuses   $   $ (307)     $ (708)   $ (3,007)  
Stock-based compensation expense     (710)     (426)       (2,167)     (24,103)  
Portion of expenses associated with retirement of debt classified as other underwriting expenses                   (897)  
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond               (399)      
Catastrophe losses     (14,474)           (50,986)      
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses     73.8 %   60.7 %     67.5 %   63.3 %


Tangible Stockholders’ equity

    December 31,
    2020      2019
         
    (in thousands)
Stockholders’ equity   $ 363,713   $ 218,556
Intangible assets     (11,512)     (744)
Tangible stockholders’ equity   $ 352,201   $ 217,812


Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Insurance Industry


