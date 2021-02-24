LPL Financial Welcomes WWK Investments

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that WWK Investments has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. The team reported having served approximately $675 million in brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. The family firm previously operated their own broker-dealer and RIA.



Tom Welch founded his brokerage business in 1974 on the premise of putting investors first. He ran the firm on his own for decades until his sons Dan and Jason joined the business as financial advisors. They rebranded it WWK Investments upon Tom’s retirement in 1997, eventually launching their own RIA. Over the years, the Northville, Mich.-based team has grown to include advisors Tom O’Connor and Nicole Farrell, as well as a four member office support staff.

The team specializes in managing retirement plans for corporations and providing personalized portfolio management for high-net-worth families and individuals. “Our integrity is our greatest asset, and our first and only obligation is to help our clients pursue their goals through suitable investments,” said Dan Welch, firm president. “It’s been great to continue the legacy that my father started. The biggest lesson that he taught us was the importance of putting our clients’ best interests first; to solve problems, not sell products. Being independent allows us to do that.”

As the industry evolves, the team decided it was time to find a partner with scale to help relieve some of the compliance burdens and provide their team and clients with innovative technology. “We found LPL was the ideal fit, allowing us to do what we’ve been doing for decades—manage money in our client’s best interest—along with self-clearing capabilities and the ability to handle everything under one roof,” said Jason Welch, firm vice president and chief compliance officer. “LPL is the largest in the independent space, and doesn’t offer proprietary products. We are free to operate our business and help our clients as we see fit.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We extend a warm welcome to Dan and Jason and the entire WWK Investments team. We are honored to be their partner of choice as they elevate their business and continue Tom’s legacy of doing the right thing for their clients. Supporting our advisors is our one and only focus, and we are committed to making continuous investments in the innovative capabilities and resources to help them differentiate their practices and focus on what matters most to them—their clients. We look forward to a long-lasting partnership with WWK Investments and wish them continued growth and success.”

Read about other firms that recently joined LPL in the LPL Financial News and Media section of LPL.com.

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer** and a leading custodian (or provider of custodial services) to RIAs. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

WWK Investments and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc