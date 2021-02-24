Exclusive Brands Opens New Retail Store in Grand Rapids to Further Expand Access to Renowned Cannabis Products in Michigan

/EIN News/ -- Michigan’s First Adult-Use Licensee to Create More Than 40 Jobs in Local Community



Ann Arbor, Michigan, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Exclusive Brands (“Exclusive Brands” or “Exclusive”), Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company composed of state-of-the-art retail locations, a processing and manufacturing facility, and licensed grow operations, as well as Michigan’s home to a breadth of iconic cannabis brands, announced the opening of its newest retail store to serve both adult use and medical cannabis consumers in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Exclusive Grand Rapids is located at 2350 29th St. SE and is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Exclusive Grand Rapids will host a Grand Opening on Friday, Feb. 26 and a Ribbon Cutting event on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 4:20 p.m.

“We are very excited to announce the opening of this new retail store location in Grand Rapids and to work with the local community on helping with the economic rebound in a troubling time -- and on new social equity programs and other initiatives,” said Narmin Jarrous, Chief Development Officer of Exclusive Brands. “For Exclusive Brands, our role in helping and contributing to the local community is always our top priority, and we’re excited to open up access to top industry brands like Kushy Punch and Platinum Vape.”

The newest addition to Exclusive’s award-winning dispensary store portfolio follows the Company’s success with its two existing retail stores in Michigan, including Exclusive Ann Arbor that is ranked as the No. 1 cannabis retail shop in Michigan and its retail store in Kalamazoo.



Now open to the public, the new Grand Rapids retail store is designed to roll out its operations in two phases. Phase I incorporates the 2,050-square-foot facility that offers a variety of iconic brands including Kushy Punch, Strain Kings, Platinum Vape, Terpene Tanks, Church Cannabis Co., and more. Phase II includes the approval of a Class A grow license that will allow Exclusive Grand Rapids to have a cultivation site next to the retail store. Phase II is slated to open in late summer or early fall of 2021.



With a strong commitment to implementing environmentally friendly practices, Exclusive Brands has partnered with the U.S. Green Building Council of Michigan Chapter to lower emissions, install the most energy efficient lights, appliances and related practices in the Company’s facilities. Additionally, the Company is proud to announce its partnership with family owned Flo’s Collection in the opening and operations of Exclusive Grand Rapids to support the local community and create more than 40 retail associate jobs.

“We’re thrilled that the launch of Exclusive Brands’ first-ever retail location in Grand Rapids includes a new sustainability program that was developed working hand-in-hand with key community leaders,” said Davide Uccello. “I am excited to lead the development of this industry leader’s footprint in Grand Rapids, and the community and city have been very open and great partners in getting this operation off the ground.”

For more information about Exclusive Brands, company developments, and the ever-growing portfolio of brands Exclusive works with visit www.exclusivebrandsmi.com. To learn more about Exclusive’s retail shops, visit www.exclusivemi.com. Follow Exclusive Brands on Instagram at @exclusivebrandsmi and follow Chief Development Officer Narmin Jarrous at @exclusively.narmin.

About Exclusive Brands

Exclusive Brands is Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company with a flagship retail location in Ann Arbor, the first recreational marijuana retailer in the state. Exclusive places the utmost importance on premium genetics and effectual grow techniques to provide Michigan with the highest quality cannabis products. Exclusive’s cultivators maintain and manicure cannabis to the highest standards in the market. A portion of the fresh flower is processed by extraction artists in Exclusive Brands’ state of the art lab for premium Terp Sugars, Sauce, Shatter, Budder, Batter, RSO and Distillate. Exclusive Brands is committed to providing high-quality cannabis accessible and is driven by excellence.

Media Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

CMW Media

Phone: 858-264-6601

cassandra@cmwmedia.com