Frequency Electronics Announces Award of a Contract for High Performance Oscillators & Frequency Generation Units

/EIN News/ -- MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (“FEI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ-FEIM) today announced the selection of its high performance oscillators and microwave frequency generation units for ultimate application on a key US government satellite system. This first phase contract is valued at approximately $17M, with a four year period of performance. A Phase 2 follow-on contract for additional flight units is anticipated.



FEI CEO, Stan Sloane, commented, “We are extremely pleased that our flagship satellite products have been selected for another critical military program. FEI continues to be the go-to provider of technically advanced, high-stability oscillators, as well as RF and microwave sources for space. This reflects continuing customer confidence in our ability to deliver critical components for their satellites. We are proud that our products play a key role in support of our military around the globe."

