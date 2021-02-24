First Intercontinental Holoportation via PORTL at Roundtable on Future of Work

The pandemic-proof, environmentally conscious method of hologram travel will bring founders and thinkers together for the Human & Technology Centered Ecosystem Roundtable (HTCE); Spatial web expert Dan Mapes in L.A. will join host Dr. Steffi Burkhart, the German spokesperson for Generation Y & the Millennials Generation, in Barcelona

Los Angeles, CA | Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a worldwide first, PORTL Inc. will beam a speaker from the U.S. to Europe for a live interactive international and virtual roundtable discussion. Millennial expert and Germany's best-known female keynote speaker on the topic of New Work, Dr. Steffi Burkhart will be hosting her second Human & Technology Centered Ecosystem Roundtable with special guest, her HTCE partner, Dan Mapes, President of Verses Labs Inc. & Director of The Spatial Web Foundation, at the NewtonLab Space in Barcelona, Spain on February 25th, 2021. Dr. Burkhart uses this regular roundtable format to seek partners beyond German borders to support her in her vision.

Mapes will join the roundtable from Los Angeles using the PORTL Epic, which will enable him to appear as a hologram and interact with participants just as if he were physically there. PORTL Founder and Inventor David Nussbaum will also beam in to talk about the technology and its future role in the changing world of work Dr. Burkhart and her HTCE Team is developing.

Dr. Burkhart founded the HTCE to create a new way to think about work that addresses cultural and technological changes. Burkhart’s systems will empower the younger workforce who need new skills, tools and attitudes in order to succeed as the world heads rapidly toward a major labor crisis and the “War for Talent.”

“One of the most important elements of the new work ecosystem is the end of the traditional office. The Corona Pandemic is an amplifier of the optimal interlocking of the first place of work, the home-office, the second place of work, the office, the third place of work, anywhere else like a café and the emergence of the fourth place of work – the virtual working space,” said Dr. Steffi Burkhart. “The work Dan Mapes does on the Spatial Web, and the possibilities David Nussbaum has created with PORTL, are revolutionizing work life right now. Success in the future will be the smart combination of Human Intelligence and Technological Intelligence.”

Mapes is the founder of the advanced AI and Spatial Networking company, Verses Labs Inc., and is also a founder and architect of The Spatial Web — the next generation of the Internet. He also co-authored the best-selling book, The Spatial Web.

“In a recent report, Deloitte has called the Spatial Web the ‘Next Era in Computing’ and it will impact how we do business, how we learn, socialize, entertain and even how we deliver medical services with these new 3D immersive technologies,” said Dan Mapes, President of Verses Labs Inc. & Director of The Spatial Web Foundation. “This new technology will also be very disruptive to our current work lives, but it can be used to Train young people and Retrain our existing workforce for life in this new global digital economy. The current World Wide Web of webpages has had a huge impact on our businesses and societies — but it was just a warm up for what comes next.”

By beaming people via PORTL, companies can send speakers, experts, absolutely anyone, anywhere in the world safely, economically, and ecologically. A person can even appear in multiple venues simultaneously, interacting with each group in real time. The Spatial Web will enable remote teams to meet in Virtual Space to work on projects together with better tools they had in their old offices.

“We say if you can’t be there, beam there,” said PORTL Founder David Nussbaum. “This is the very first time PORTL has sent someone between continents and it's perfect that it’s for such a forward-looking roundtable with HTCE and Dan Mapes talking about the importance of the Spatial Web. The future is here.”

The invite-only presentation will be in English with conversation in English and German.

