KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, TEXAS, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE  


Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:  KRO) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of eighteen cents ($0.18) per share on its common stock, payable on March 18, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2021.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

* * * * *


Source:   Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

Contact:  Janet G. Keckeisen, Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, (972)233-1700


