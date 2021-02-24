Canada Carbon Inc.: CPTAQ Meeting Date Set

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the "Company" or “Canada Carbon”) (TSX-V:CCB), (FF:U7N1) has been informed that the Commission de protection du territoire agricole du Québec (“CPTAQ”) has set the dates of the public meeting to review the positive preliminary orientation on Canada Carbon’s Miller Project file as March 31, 2021 and April 1, 2021. The first day of the meetings will be dedicated to presentations by legal representatives of the interested parties. The second day will be dedicated to public comments and presentations.



