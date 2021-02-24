CDK Global Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq:CDK) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on March 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2021.



About CDK Global

