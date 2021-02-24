Ed-Tech Nonprofit, TalkingPoints Launches Multilingual Translated Video Captions Supported In More Than 100 Languages

New feature expands options to foster better, more personalized, more effective school-parent communication and collaboration to fuel student success

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, education technology nonprofit TalkingPoints announced that it has launched a new video translation feature designed to facilitate more effective communication between teachers and families--in more than 100 different languages -- delivered to mobile devices via text message. TalkingPoints translated video caption feature was specifically designed to further the organization’s mission to connect educators and families--particularly those in under-resourced and multilingual communities--in support of student success.



TalkingPoints translated video captioning makes it easy for teachers to record and send messages and for parents to view and respond. Teachers simply record a video message in the TalkingPoints app and send. Families can then view and read along in their own home languages, making TalkingPoints more accessible than ever before.

“TalkingPoints mission is to facilitate stronger connections between teachers and parents to make a positive impact on student success. We know that video messaging is an increasingly popular and effective way for teachers to share information with parents--particularly those that may be the hardest to reach-- and helps them build more meaningful connections, so it was natural to add translatable video captioning to TalkingPoints,” said Heejae Lim, Founder and CEO of TalkingPoints.

The school-home connection is more important than ever and TalkingPoints helps fuel those relationships by removing language barriers and:

Powering consistent engagement with families : With TalkingPoints, teachers don’t have to wait for school or district translators to communicate with parents.

: With TalkingPoints, teachers don’t have to wait for school or district translators to communicate with parents. Enabling teachers to meet families where they are : One in four students in U.S. public schools speak a language other than English at home, and many families are most comfortable communicating via text. TalkingPoints makes it easier for both teachers and family members to connect quickly and effectively across language and technology barriers.

: One in four students in U.S. public schools speak a language other than English at home, and many families are most comfortable communicating via text. TalkingPoints makes it easier for both teachers and family members to connect quickly and effectively across language and technology barriers. Encouraging collaboration and community: Research shows that family engagement plays a critical role in student success, yet many families -- particularly those in under-resourced areas -- may be at a disadvantage due to language barriers, internet access and time constraints. TalkingPoints removes those barriers so families can engage in a manner that works best for them.



TalkingPoints is free to all teachers and families. Visit www.talkingpts.org for more information.

About TalkingPoints

Founded to help teachers connect with families--particularly those of under-resourced and non-English speaking backgrounds, TalkingPoints multilingual platform uses human and AI-powered, two-way translated communication to deliver information and personalized content in more than 100 languages--via web and mobile apps and through text messages. The platform also delivers scaffolded, guided content and eliminates language barriers, fostering strong collaboration to improve students’ academic success. TalkingPoints currently serves more than 3 million teachers and families across the country.

