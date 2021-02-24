NorthStar Moving Partners with LC Pool Design + Consultation

Pool consulting firm provides design advice to create safe & sophisticated pools

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, announced today a new partnership with LC Pool Design + Consultation to provide clients with expert guidance on how to create a safe and beautiful pool environment when moving into their new home, whether it's installing a new pool or renovating a pool.

During the pandemic, millions of Americans have chosen to relocate and to install, or renovate, a pool in their new backyard. Pools may provide a social-distanced activity, but it’s not necessarily a safe place for little ones.

“As a swim instructor, I’ve spent about 87,000 hours in pools. I have a unique vantage point for assessing pool design, construction and safety,” said LC Pool Design + Consultation Founder Lisa Cook. “I am always focused on both the safety and functionality of a pool. There are so many details involved in building a family pool. If one aspect is overlooked, it can be the difference between a pool you love, and a pool that frustrates you. Through our new partnership with NorthStar Moving, we will alleviate clients’ concerns of how to design a pool that is both safe and stylish for a new backyard. After moving a family into a home, the last thing you need to worry about is designing a pool and finding vetted service providers.”

LC Pool Design + Consultation provides clients with design advice to create the pool of their dreams. From the materials that are the most durable and slip-resistant, to safety enclosures and step arrangements; they dive into every detail. After decades in the pool business, their team also recommends experienced dependable service providers to install all elements of the pool and care for the pool long term.

“Pools provide a peaceful escape, especially now during the pandemic. However, they also provide a different source of danger if they are not designed and fenced properly,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder & Chief of Organized Living Laura McHolm. “We are so pleased to add LC Pool Design + Consultation to our luxury services. Whether you are constructing a new pool or renovating an existing pool, after moving into your new home, they will guide you through every step of the process. We want our clients to transition into their new home and lifestyle easily. That’s why we provide the experts needed to make their new space safe and beautiful. Our goal is to move happiness home.”

This new package can be requested individually or combined with any of NorthStar Moving’s other luxury services.

The Splash! – Finally, all the boxes are unpacked, and you’re ready to dive into some fun. The ultimate way to make your house your dream home is the perfect pool. Now, there’s an easy way to take the plunge. Let the experts at LC Pool Design + Consultation transform your daydreams into a glistening, refreshing reality. From jacuzzis, pool installations & renovations, they guide you through the depths of the design details. A pool design expert will examine your wish list, budget, timeline, the age of your children and then they’ll sketch the ideal family pool that is both safe and stylish. They’ll even open up their treasure chest of vetted service providers to ensure the entire process goes swimmingly. It’s pretty unlikely Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah, in her mermaid tail, will stop by for a dip, but you’ll feel like a celebrity floating in your majestic lagoon. The final touch, an umbrella drink, sit & sip knowing it is also a safe environment for your whole family.







