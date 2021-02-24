AMERISAFE Increases Dividend 7.4%

Increases Quarterly Dividend from $0.27 to $0.29 per Share

/EIN News/ -- DERIDDER, La., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced that its Board of Directors has increased the quarterly dividend by 7.4%, from $0.27 to $0.29 per share.



The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share, payable on March 26, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 12, 2021.

The Company began paying dividends in 2013. Since that time, the Company has paid $27.63 in dividends per share, comprising $5.88 in regular dividends and $21.75 in special dividends.

Additional information on the Company’s fourth quarter and 2020 full year earnings can be found in AMERISAFE’s accompanying earnings release issued today.

ABOUT AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.

Neal A. Fuller, EVP & CFO AMERISAFE 337.463.9052