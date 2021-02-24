Indonesia Logistics Market is Expected To Reach USD 94 Bn by 2025: Ken Research

Competition Benchmarking of Top Logistics Players in Indonesia in Transportation, Warehousing, Cold Chain, 3PL, Express, E-Commerce, Automotive, Pharma and Retail Logistics

The Seaport Authority have started an INSW integrated system for custom clearance for minimum physical interaction to expedite process of issuing import/export licenses, document inspection, customs clearance and clearance of goods in a less paper environment.





The Government will require USD 430 Bn in infrastructure Investment, equal to 6% of GDP between 2020 and 2024 but the Government can only fund 30% of them using state budgets. Hence, Public Private Partnerships will play an important role.





Due to Covid-19, Online retailing and E commerce is getting extremely Popular in Indonesia and is expected to flourish in next 5-10 years

Infrastructural Advancement: The Government has pledged to reduce the dwelling time at major ports such as the Jakarta International Container Terminal Port in Tanjung Priok, Jakarta and Tanjung Perak Port in East Java with establishment of an Indonesia National Single Window (INSW) system and logistic bounded areas to reduce tariffs. Under Maritime Highway Program, government has established Kuala Tanjung and Bitung ports as international hubs and begun to run scheduled ocean freighters on six routes connecting major cities to remote areas.





Increasing scope of Retail and E-Commerce logistics: Indonesia Government opened the retail and wholesale sectors to 100% foreign ownership in 2016 along with 34 more sectors but with a higher Income tax Rate. Due to COVID, People prefer online purchases more than Physical visit to the stores making E commerce and online retailing quite popular in Indonesia. For some sellers, the sales have been more than doubled especially for health and personal hygiene products.

Advancement in Technology: Technologies such as GPS tracking, RFID Tags and control towers are being quite popular in Indonesia and are used by companies with additional costs as per the Client requirements. Other upcoming technologies include real time fuel management system, Platooning, ASRS, warehousing management system, cargo management systems and communication and information systems such as EDI which can be used to reduce paperwork and minimize time taken for compliance procedures.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication " Competition Benchmarking of Top Logistics Players in Indonesia in Transportation, Warehousing, Cold Chain, 3PL, Express, E-Commerce, Automotive, Pharma and Retail Logistics” believe that the Logistics Market in Indonesia is expected to grow due to rising Competition and Automation in the Market, Introduction of new Airports and Economic Cities for logistics Operations in Indonesia

Key Target Audience:

3PL Logistics Companies

• Integrated Logistics Companies

• E-Commerce Companies

• Automotive Companies

• Retail Companies

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Logistics/Supply Chain Industry Associations

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period – 2015-2019

Forecast Period – 2019-2025F

Companies Mentioned:

Seiwa logistics

Sehajtara logistics

DHL

DAMCO

Surya International

JAS

APL Logistics

LV logistics

Agility

Bollore

Kargo logistics

Multimoda trans

Dam logistics

Pratama Expressindo

Prima Cargo

Hiba Utama

Yusen logistics

Samudera

Kamajada logistics

Sapta cargo

Lookman Djaja

SELOG Group

Kuehne Nagel

Iron bird transport

Bhanda Ghara Reska

DB Schenker

Seino Indomobile

Siba Surya

Puninar Jaya

Pancaran Darat Transport

CKB logistics

Dunia Express

JNE Express

Lazada Express

Global Jet Express

Sicepat Express

Ninja Express

Pandu logistics

Fedex

PCP Express

UPS

Mitsubishi logistic

MGM bosco logistics

GAC

Kiat ananda cold storage

Wira logistics

Wahana Cold storage

Mega International

Central Cold storage

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Indonesia logistics Market size by Revenues

Indonesia logistics Market Segmentation By type of Service (Freight Forwarding, warehousing, Courier, Express and parcel Market and Value added services) By Revenues

Market Segmentation by Modes of Freight (Including Domestic and International Cargo travelled for each Mode of freight, FTK travelled, Price per ton per kilometer)

Market size of Warehousing (Revenue, Total warehousing Space Average Occupancy, Revenues, Average Price per sqm per Month)

Warehousing Revenue by Type of Warehouses ( Industrial/ Retail, Agricultural, Cold Storages, ICD/CFS)

Courier, Express and Parcel Market ( Domestic/ International Revenues, Average Price per Domestic and International Shipments, Total Domestic/ International Shipments)

E commerce logistics Market size in Indonesia





For more information on the research report, refer to below link:





Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Ankur@kenresearch.com



+91-9015378249

