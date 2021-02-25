Announcing the Launch of VRIZE, Creating a Friction-Less Digital Engineering World

On a mission to provide clients with a competitive edge, VRIZE provides cutting-edge and effective solutions for digital transformation.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- VRIZE is pleased to announce the launch of its new platform designed to help businesses thrive in a digital, post-pandemic world. VRIZE’s rapidly scaling team of 80 engineers is working with customers in the areas of experience, analytics, and hybrid cloud.“We are excited to finally announce our official launch,” says Chief Executive Officer Maloy Roy. “We have worked hard to get to this point, and I am particularly proud of our incredibly talented team. It’s our goal to create, a client centered and outcome obsessed, digital engineering powerhouse.”Maloy adds that VRIZE’s engineering approach is to simplify things in the technology space and offer a ‘friction-less’ digital technology management experience.VRIZE offers the following specialized services:● Digital EngineeringWith low-code application development, AI integration, and application orchestration, VRIZE has the ability to engineer solutions to keep businesses on the cutting-edge.● Advanced AnalyticsVRIZE team can help clients transition to data-driven business processes that bring deep analytics, governance, and data quality management to everything they do.● Artificial IntelligenceUnparalleled expertise in AI engineering allows clients to realize early value in their investments.For more information about VRIZE, visit the website at www.vrize.com About the CompanyFounded in 2020 by a passionate team of digital engineering experts, VRIZE has now grown to a company of 80 highly experienced professionals who consistently strive for outstanding results. On a mission to create a ‘friction-less’ digital engineering experience for its clients, the company offers a variety of services that include digital engineering, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence.