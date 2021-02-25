AMAG Technology Releases Symmetry CompleteView 20/20 5.3 AMAG Technology - www.AMAG.com - - -- - - what's YOUR solution? - - - - - -

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMAG Technology announced the release of Symmetry CompleteView 5.3, which offers many enhancements including a new level of consistency to the user experience across the Desktop, Web and Mobile clients.

New in 5.3 is the CompleteView iOS app. Users can easily and instantly access live video, playback and export recorded video, and control cameras with PTZ functions from a smartphone. Securely stream audio and video from any analog or IP cameras, encoders, and NVRs connected to the CompleteView Recording Server. The app supports hardware accelerated H.264 decoding to stream video to a phone, which improves battery life and bandwidth consumption. Access Views and Maps, and view video streams directly from image and satellite maps.

The iOS app includes powerful PTZ camera controls and allows users to stretch, pinch and drag to manipulate PTZ cameras, as well as access, set, and name PTZ presets and control PTZ speed. Easily take snapshots to email, and export video onto a mobile device.

The CompleteView iOS app operates on devices running iOS 11.0 and higher, and CompleteView 5.3 or higher.

An updated web client delivers an easier and more powerful option to manage CompleteView remotely. Use any modern browser to operate and no configuration is required to operate.

As a global VMS solution, Symmetry CompleteView 5.3 now supports Spanish and Mandarin for the Desktop Client, Web Client and Video Player.

In addition to these enhancements, Symmetry CompleteView’s Dynamic Resolution Scaling optimizes bandwidth to get the best possible image quality. Symmetry CompleteView is ONVIF compliant with an open architecture and operates with Symmetry Access Control to provide a unified solution for small and enterprise users.

