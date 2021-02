ASEAN Ground Support Equipment Market to Rake $1.19 Billion by 2027

Surge in cargo and air traffic, objective of airports on enhancing efficiency, high standards of service, and increase in leasing of equipment fuel the growth of the ASEAN ground support equipment market. Indonesia held the highest share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead in terms of revenue by 2027. The ground support equipment industry suffered economic & financial losses along with uncertainties during pandemic.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the ASEAN ground support equipment market generated $674.17 million in 2018, and is expected to generate $1.19 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, top segments, value chain, and competitive landscape.

Increase in air traffic and cargo, focus of airports on improving operational efficiency, high service standards, and leasing of ground support equipment drive the growth of the ASEAN ground support equipment market. However, high initial investment hinders the market growth. On the other hand, focus toward procurement of greener GSE and emerging usage of wireless technology present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report (165 Pages PDF) Research at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10128

Covid-19 Scenario:

As Covid-19 pandemic impacted all the sectors across the globe, the ground support equipment industry underwent economic & financial losses and significant uncertainties. The manufacturing activities were hindered and shortage of raw materials occurred.

Air travel had been banned to restrict the movement of people and curb the spread internationally. This resulted in cancellation in flights and declined the demand for ground support equipment. The demand is expected to get back on track as air travel restrictions are lifted off.

The report provides detailed segmentation of the ASEAN ground support equipment market based on equipment type, type, power source and country.

Request for Customization of this report at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10128

Based on type, the motorized segment accounted for the highest market share, contributing to more than half of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027. The research also analyzes the non-motorized segment.

Based on power source, the electric segment contributed to the highest share, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10128

Based on country, Indonesia accounted for the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly one-third of the total share, and will maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2027. However, Vietnam is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the ASEAN ground support equipment market analyzed in the report include Adelte Group S.L, Cavotec SA, Avia Equipment Pte Ltd, IMAI Aero-Equipment MFG. CO. LTD., Guangta, JBT Corporation, ITW GSE, TLD, Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc., and Tronair.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/10128





Similar Reports We Have on Aerospace Industry:

Ground Support Equipment (GSE) Market by Type (Powered GSE and Non-powered GSE), Application (Aircraft Handling, Passenger Handling, and Cargo Handling), and Power Source (Electric, Non-Electric, and Hybrid): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Airport Baggage Handling System Market by Airport Class (Class A, Class B and Class C), Service (Self-Service and Assisted Service), Type (Conveyor and Destination Coded Vehicle), and Technology (Barcode and RFID): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2030.

Airport Ground Treatment Market by technique (Sand drain method, PVD method, Vibro compaction method, Pneumatic flow mixing method, Jet grouting, Ground freezing, Sand drain method & Pneumatic flow mixing method and Other techniques) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

Airport Stands Equipment Market by Type (Boarding Bridges, Preconditioned Air Units (PCA), Ground Power Units, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

Airport Ground Handling Market by Application (Passenger Handling, Cargo Handling, and Aircraft Handling): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Airport Operations Market by Airport Category (Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D and Class E), Operation (Gate Management, Logistics, Security and Others), and Technology (Passenger Screening, Baggage Scanners, 5G Infrastructure, E-Kiosk and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.





About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue , designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com