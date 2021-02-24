AC Immune to Present New Data from Alpha-Synuclein and TDP-43 Programs at the AD/PD™ 2021 Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a Swiss-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that four new data presentations will be delivered at the 15th International Conference on Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PDTM), taking place virtually from March 9–14, 2021. The presentations will highlight preclinical results from the Company’s wholly-owned therapeutic and diagnostic programs targeting pathological forms of alpha-synuclein and TAR DNA-binding protein 43 (TDP-43) for neurodegenerative diseases.



The presentations will showcase how AC Immune’s expertise in discovery, assay development and characterization of promising candidates powers its industry-leading pipeline. Two oral presentations will highlight the Company’s first-in-class positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent and therapeutic antibody programs targeting TDP-43 proteinopathies, and two electronic poster presentations will focus on AC Immune’s novel small molecule aggregation inhibitor and clinical-stage PET imaging agent for alpha-synuclein.

Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “Our presentations at AD/PDTM further demonstrate how we leverage our MorphomerTM and SupraAntigenTM platforms to generate highly differentiated candidates and enable our precision medicine approach to neurodegenerative diseases. We are advancing proprietary therapeutics in unison with first-in-class companion diagnostics, such as our novel alpha-synuclein PET tracer candidate, ACI-12589, which is being evaluated in an ongoing First-in-Human study. Our unique combination of highly selective diagnostic and therapeutic candidates could allow optimal targeting of key proteinopathies and enable major advances in areas of unmet medical need.”

Scientific updates at AD/PDTM 2021

Morphomer™ TDP-43 imaging

Title: Discovery of PET tracers for TDP-43 proteinopathies

Date: Thursday, March 11, 2021 | 10:45 – 11:00 am CET

Presenter: Oral presentation by Tamara Seredenina

Anti-TDP-43 antibody

Title: TDP-43 antibody directed microglial clearance and inhibition of seeded aggregation mitigates neuropathology in models of TDP-43 proteinopathy

Date: Thursday, March 11, 2021 | 11:15 – 11:30 am CET

Presenter: Oral presentation by Tariq Afroz

Morphomer™ alpha-synuclein imaging

Title: [18F]ACI-12589, a novel alpha-synuclein radiotracer as a biomarker in patients with Parkinson’s disease and other synucleinopathies

E-poster ID: P531 / #868

Presenter: E-poster presentation by Efthymia Vokali

Morphomer™ alpha-synuclein small molecule aggregation inhibitor

Title: Generating a first-in-class inhibitor to treat Parkinson’s disease by targeting intracellular alpha-synuclein pathology

E-poster ID: P425 / #1195

Presenter: E-poster presentation by Nadine Aït-Bouziad

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a Nasdaq-listed clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases. The Company utilizes two proprietary platforms, SupraAntigenTM and MorphomerTM, to design, discover and develop small molecule and biological therapeutics as well as diagnostic products intended to diagnose, prevent and modify neurodegenerative diseases caused by misfolding proteins. The Company's pipeline features nine therapeutic and three diagnostic product candidates, with six currently in clinical trials. It has collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company and Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

