Wowza Media Systems Enhances Content Security With DRM Technology

The Integration of Wowza Streaming Cloud and EZDRM Delivers Sophisticated Protection of Live and On-Demand Video

/EIN News/ -- GOLDEN, Colo., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wowza Media Systems ™, the market leader in reliable, secure and low-latency streaming solutions that enable video delivery across the globe, today announced support for DRM technology in Wowza Streaming Cloud through integration with the EZDRM DRM as a Service (DRMaaS) solution. Enterprise, sports and entertainment broadcasters are now able to maintain unmatched control over their cloud-based streaming workflows.



This new feature gives Wowza Streaming Cloud customers the ability to protect their premium content from piracy or illegal redistribution and limit playback to legitimate end users. Video can be encrypted on the fly with media keys protected by one or more DRM licensing systems, preventing playback until validated. As part of this enhancement, Wowza Streaming Cloud now supports all major studio-approved DRM providers, including Apple FairPlay, Google Widevine and Microsoft PlayReady.

“The growing popularity of cloud-based streaming deployments demands that we offer our customers robust choices for studio-approved content protection,” said David Stubenvoll, CEO and co-founder of Wowza Media Systems. “EZDRM's services provide a powerful resource for Wowza customers looking to monetize and secure premium content delivery.”

DRM technologies are vital to underpin the widest range of monetization models, such as pay-per-view and subscription services. Video publishers can leverage Wowza’s DRM technology and EZDRM to boost revenue by protecting valuable content from unauthorized viewing.

“EZDRM and Wowza are natural partners for cloud deployments,” said Olga Kornienko, COO of EZDRM. “Our robust, scalable, and easy-to-use DRMaaS offering integrates seamlessly with Wowza Streaming Cloud. The combined solution enables a whole new range of customers to rapidly set up and deliver a protected streaming service.”

Magycal , a leading media platform for digital content, TV shows and live events, is already benefiting from this new solution.

"The Wowza Streaming Cloud solution that we were already using on our OTT product went one step further with the new DRMaaS technology," said Pedro Centieiro, COO of Magycal. "In a matter of days, we were supporting DRM on live streams, both on HLS and MPEG-DASH , in all major browsers, mobile devices and TV apps. Protecting premium content is a major concern of our clients, and thanks to Wowza and EZDRM, we are now able to provide an engaging, interactive and secure environment — whether they are watching live or video on demand (VOD) content."

To provide more information about DRM technology, Wowza will be hosting a webinar, Smarter About Security in 2021: Why DRM Is Top of Mind, with special guests EZDRM and Magycal on Wednesday, March 10, 2020, at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. Attendees can visit https://info.wowza.com/security-drm-webinar-2021 to register.

About EZDRM

EZDRM is the original specialist in Digital Rights Management as a Service (DRMaaS), offering a straightforward, one-stop solution for protecting and monetizing your video content since 2003. Our fully managed DRMaaS offering makes it easy to support secure live, on-demand, downloadable and offline video service delivery. EZDRM’s Universal DRM service for Common Encryption (CENC), used for MPEG-DASH streaming, includes support for Microsoft PlayReady, Google Widevine and Huawei WisePlay DRM through a single, streamlined service API. Along with EZDRM’s Apple FairPlay Streaming DRM, we can address all your video protection requirements in a single, easy-to-use service offering. Across all of our services, dynamic, on-demand DRM business rules enable content owners to expand their viewership and create new revenue streams from their digital assets.

About Wowza Media Systems

Wowza is the market leader in providing reliable streaming solutions that enable applications to deliver to any device, anywhere, at any scale, for any purpose. Dedicated to fueling the explosion of live streaming by ensuring the best possible user experience, we apply our deep knowledge and years of experience to provide reliable streaming solutions to video platforms (broadcasters, CDNs, OVPs, EVPs) and product/app builders in retail, auction, government, security, healthcare, etc., as they use live streaming to engage their audiences and enhance their products. Through our battle-tested software and services, we tailor infrastructure for any use case to handle the difficult process of streaming live video over the internet to an endless number of playback options. In the end, Wowza live streaming just works. For more information on rock-solid, reliable streaming, visit www.wowza.com .





