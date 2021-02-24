Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Surface Oncology to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation therapies targeting the tumor microenvironment, today announced that Rob Ross, M.D., incoming chief executive officer, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference, Monday, March 1, 2021, at 10:20 a.m. ET as part of the Novel IO panel.

  • H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, March 9-10, 2021, presentation recording will be available to investors during the course of the conference.

The presentations will focus on Surface’s lead programs, SRF617 (targeting CD39) and SRF388 (targeting IL-27), as well as Surface’s emerging pre-clinical program, SRF114 (targeting CCR8).

About Surface Oncology:

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned clinical-stage programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114). In addition, Surface has two partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies: a collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930; Phase 1) and a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline targeting PVRIG (SRF813; preclinical). Surface’s novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com.

Contacts:

Investors
Matt Lane
matt@gilmartinir.com
617-901-7698

Media
Matthew Corcoran
mcorcoran@tenbridgecommunications.com
617-866-7350


