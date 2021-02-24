CloudBolt Software Releases OneFuse Community Edition, Free Version of Its Award-Winning Enterprise Codeless Integration Platform

Free offering helps administrators and architects simplify and centralize configurations for vRealize Automation blueprints and Terraform plans; New OneFuse Community site brings together vRA, Terraform, and DevOps professionals to share best practices and tips & tricks related to IT automation initiatives

/EIN News/ -- NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software, the enterprise cloud management leader, today announced the launch of OneFuse Community Edition, a free version of its codeless integration platform for automating, integrating, and extending private and hybrid cloud infrastructures. OneFuse Community Edition helps thousands of architects and administrators work smarter by simplifying and centralizing configurations for vRealize Automation (vRA) blueprints and Terraform plans. In addition, the launch of the new OneFuse Community site brings together deep use cases and best practices related to advancing IT automation initiatives for vRA, Terraform, and other toolsets.



Today, DevOps and automation architects typically need to create hundreds of unique configurations or develop custom code when provisioning resources like servers and applications, across different toolsets and underlying technologies. This increasing sprawl and tool-specific customization leads to high maintenance costs, lack of standardization, and compliance and security gaps. These problems only increase as organizations invest in more infrastructure and operations (I&O) management tools. According to Gartner, by 2025, organizations will have an average of five I&O management tools from markets that do not exist in 2020.

“Time after time, we saw companies struggle to easily manage their provisioning processes, especially as they brought new toolsets into their organizations,” said David Coulter, Office of the CTO, at CloudBolt Software. “The need to build and maintain configuration records for every single resource—across scripts, vRA, Terraform, and other toolsets—often led to standardization and compliance gaps. With OneFuse Community Edition, enterprises now have an easy, free way to work smarter, not harder. They can centrally manage their configurations, while gaining an on-ramp for even greater centralization of IT services like networking and security with the OneFuse Enterprise Edition.”

“OneFuse Community Edition is a great way for vRA and Terraform users to test-drive OneFuse capabilities,” said John Tejada, Cloud Management Practice Lead at World Wide Technology. “We’re excited to partner with CloudBolt in this offer and provide our customers with a way to simplify their integrations, which are often the most time-consuming and complex parts of accelerating infrastructure automation initiatives. With OneFuse, we are looking at integrations in weeks, not months.”

Built on the power of the OneFuse Enterprise Edition, the OneFuse Community Edition comes with the following capabilities to unlock new use cases in vRA and Terraform while driving down complexity:

Ability to centrally define, store, and update configuration properties and tags to standardize provisioning

Simple, tag-based implementation that allows administrators to dynamically drive configurations across multiple platforms, thereby reducing manual efforts

Ability to easily complement and extend native variable, property, and tagging capabilities in vRA 7.x, vRA 8.x, and Terraform for more powerful use cases

Ability to dynamically create or read OneFuse Property Sets within vRA Cloud Assembly templates to drive configurations for any type, not just machines

Ability to migrate vRA7 “Property Groups” to OneFuse Property Sets and consume those configurations across vRA7, vRA8 and Terraform



“After introducing the OneFuse platform last year, we knew we wanted to build a community around the product especially as enterprises continued to invest in new automation tools, cloud management platforms, and infrastructure-as-code,” said Jeff Kukowski, CloudBolt’s chief executive officer. “Given that automation complexities are unique to every business, OneFuse Community Edition will provide customers, partners, and prospects with a simplified way to manage and reduce this complexity as they move through their hybrid cloud journey.”

Infrastructure and automation professionals who want to achieve greater automation flexibility have the option to upgrade the OneFuse Enterprise Edition include integrations with common enterprise service providers, such as Infoblox, Microsoft Active Directory, Ansible Tower, and others. To download OneFuse Community Edition, visit onefuse.cloudbolt.io.

About CloudBolt Software

CloudBolt Software is the enterprise cloud management leader. With our comprehensive solutions for IT integrations, orchestration and self-service IT, cost optimization, and security, we help enterprises simplify complexity and achieve rapid time-to-value anywhere on their hybrid cloud, multicloud journey. Our award-winning cloud management platform and codeless integration solutions are deployed and loved by enterprises worldwide. Backed by Insight Partners, CloudBolt Software has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies on the Deloitte Fast 500 and Inc. 5000 lists. In addition, CloudBolt is 2020 CODiE award winner for best cloud management and featured in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io.