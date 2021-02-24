Hill International’s Support to Continue on Essentia Health’s $900M Vision Northland Medical Campus With New Task Order Award

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA and DULUTH, Minn., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today it was awarded a third task order to provide owner’s representative services for the completion of the clinical activation of Essentia Health’s medical campus in downtown Duluth, MN. The project is expected to complete construction in the first quarter of 2023 and open for patient care by the third quarter of 2023. The $900 million “Vision Northland” project involves building a replacement hospital for St. Mary’s Medical Center and clinic space, as well as the renovation of significant clinic spaces. As the Owner’s Representative, Hill is not only providing leadership for the planning, design, and construction of the campus, but also leadership and oversight for the planning and procurement of medical equipment, commissioning, and activation planning. In total, the project will deliver approximately 942,000 SF of new facilities and a substantial amount of renovated facilities. Ultimately, the project will provide state-of-the-art medical facilities to meet the needs of patients and their families from across northern Minnesota and Wisconsin, and beyond.



Hill has been supporting the program since 2019, when the team came aboard to identify areas of greatest cost impact. Since this initial work, Essentia has retained Hill to provide owner’s representative and project management services throughout construction.

Hill Senior Vice President and Regional Manager Vic Spinabelli, PE, LEED AP, said of the award, “[Program Director] Steve Catts and his team have done an outstanding job adding value to the Vision Northland program, which I think this new award demonstrates. We view our role as being good stewards for Essentia and appreciate the trust they have placed in Hill to help deliver this project as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible.”

“Hill’s success in managing major healthcare programs is well-known around the world, and I am pleased to see our team continue this trend on the Vision Northland Program,” said Hill International Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali. “Our company’s program management best practices have benefited Essentia through the earlier phases of Vision Northland and I am certain they will continue to impress.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 69 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.

Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C

Senior Vice President

(215) 309-7707

elizabethzipf@hillintl.com

The Equity Group, Inc.

Devin Sullivan

Senior Vice President

(212) 836-9608

dsullivan@equityny.com