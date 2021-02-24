Lixte Biotechnology to Present Its Anti-Cancer Therapy Enhancer LB-100 at the Virtual H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

LB-100 is Currently in Clinical Studies for Four Cancer Targets: Phase 1b/2 for Myelodysplastic (MDS) Syndromes Phase 1b/2 for Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma Phase 0 (Pharmacodynamics) for Glioblastoma Multiforme Phase 1b for Small Cell Lung Cancer Pre-clinical for Angelman Syndrome



/EIN News/ -- EAST SETAUKET, NY, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc . (Nasdaq: LIXT), a clinical-stage drug discovery company developing pharmacologically active drugs for use in cancer treatment, will participate in the virtual H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, being held March 9-10, 2021. Investors may register and consult the conference agenda at the event website .

During the corporate presentation and in one-on-one and small group investor meetings, John S. Kovach, M.D., Lixte founder and chief executive officer, will discuss the Company’s proprietary clinical stage compound LB-100, a first-in-class protein phosphatase (PP2A) inhibitor that increases the anti-tumor activity of standard chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and immunotherapy without increasing toxicity. LB-100 is initially being evaluated in three clinical treatment studies (phase 1b/2 for Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma, and Small Cell Lung Cancer, and in a phase 0 (human pharmacodynamic/pharmacokinetic study) in recurrent gliomas). LB-100 is also being tested for potential benefit in a rodent model of Angelman Syndrome, a severe neurodevelopmental disorder. There are no direct competitors for LB-100 known to Lixte in the clinic at present.

A webcast of Lixte’s H.C. Wainwright presentation will be available March 9th and 10th on the conference website beginning at 7:00 A.M. (EST) and in the Investor Information: News and Events section of the Company’s website at https://ir.lixte.com . A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the conference.

About Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. ( Nasdaq:LIXT ) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering drugs for more effective treatments for many forms of cancer and other serious common diseases. A major driver of cancer is defects in the switches that turn the biochemical pathways in cells on and off. Most cancer research over the past 30 years has focused on the “on” switches because the “off” switches, especially the master “off” switch protein phosphatase (PP2A), were believed to cause intolerable toxicity in patients. Lixte has achieved a breakthrough with its novel, first-in-class lead compound, PP2A inhibitor LB-100, by demonstrating that it is readily tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. This innovative approach encourages cancer cells, damaged by chemo or other cancer therapies, to continue to replicate before repairing the damage, leading to the more efficient death and elimination of those cells from the body. Lixte has partnered with top medical institutions and leading academic research centers to advance the clinical development of its compounds. The LB-100 compound, of which there are no competitors known to Lixte, is being tested in three clinical cancer treatment studies with others in planning. lixte.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, statements regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, and assumptions and predictions about future product demand, supply, manufacturing, costs, marketing and pricing factors are all forward-looking statements. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "potential(ly)," "continue," "forecast," "predict," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to it on the date hereof, but the Company cannot provide assurances that these assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct or that the Company will take any action that the Company may presently be planning. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or experience may differ materially from those expected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory policies, available cash, research results, competition from other similar businesses, and market and general economic factors. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml .