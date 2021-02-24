Employee Family Protection Partners with PlanSource to Offer a Robust Benefits Technology Platform to Mid - Large Customers

/EIN News/ -- Partnership provides modern and intuitive employee experience that is highly configurable for administrators with leading API integrations



ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource announced today that it has been selected by Employee Family Protection, Inc. (EFP) to provide a best-in-class benefits administration platform for its distribution partners in mid-to-large-sized organizations. EFP is a managed services provider with an emphasis on enrollment, technology and administration who partners with employee benefits professionals to deliver solutions aligned to transform organizational benefit experiences.

The companies have entered into a reseller partnership agreement in which EFP will promote and sell the PlanSource platform to existing and prospective clients across all industries focusing on clients over 500 employees. EFP chose PlanSource based on the modernization effort with leading insurance carriers through the PlanSource Boost program, the investment in leading HCM integrations and ease-of-use for employees and HR teams.

“We are very excited to introduce the PlanSource platform and make it available to our distribution network and their clients,” said Lou Faiola, EFP’s Senior Vice President of Business Development. “PlanSource has emerged as an industry-leading solution that is highly configurable with leading API integrations. Their mission to modernize the benefits experience aligns with our mission to transform and simplify the benefits experience through our managed services approach. The combined offering of their platform with our people, processes and solutions creates a unique value proposition given our 42 years of experience.”

PlanSource is a leading benefits technology platform that automates and simplifies every aspect of a customer’s benefits program, so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. PlanSource works with thousands of clients across all industries to provide a better benefits experience. EFP works with over 421 clients in 42 states, serving more than 225,000 consumers. As both organizations are committed to growth, service and offering best-in-class technology, the partnership is a natural fit.

“We are pleased to welcome EFP to our growing community of resellers; their strong track record of providing managed services to clients and experience creating tailored enrollment solutions is a natural fit with PlanSource,” said Dave Osborne, Chief Revenue Officer at PlanSource. “We look forward to providing a best-in-class platform for EFP and their customers.”

About Employee Family Protection

Employee Family Protection (EFP) is an industry-leading managed services and enrollment partner. A 42-year track record of successful partnerships with our clients gives us the expertise to create customized enrollment and technology solutions for a variety of industries and businesses. Our reputation is built on trust, commitment to our clients, and an unwavering promise to do the right thing. Our services include benefit solutions and communication, enrollment, technology, and HR support developed into a strategy to meet the unique needs of every client.

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs, so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 7.5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits, so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com.

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

