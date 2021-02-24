Vincerx Pharma To Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on VIP152 for the Treatment of Hematologic and Solid Tumors

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC), a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, today announced that it will be hosting a key opinion leader (KOL) meeting on VIP152 for the treatment of hematologic and solid tumors on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 12:00pm Eastern Time.



The event will feature presentations by KOLs Ian Flinn, M.D., Ph.D., Director of Sarah Cannon Center for Blood Cancer, John Byrd, M.D., D. Warren Brown Chair of Leukemia Research, The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Howard "Skip" Burris III, M.D., President and Chief Medical Officer of Sarah Cannon, who will discuss the CDK9 inhibitor landscape in hematologic and solid tumors. Drs. Flinn, Byrd, and Burris will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

Vincerx's management team will also discuss the development plan for their lead product VIP152, a potent and highly selective CDK9 inhibitor optimized for intermittent intravenous treatment. VIP152’s differentiated profile for selectivity, potency, and durability has translated to early signals of clinical activity in Phase 1, notably in patient populations with high unmet medical needs including double-hit DLBCL. In addition, VIP152 has demonstrated on-target disruption of PTEFb function with reductions in kinase activity and mRNA levels of key oncogenes including MYC and MCL-1.

Ian Flinn, M.D., Ph.D. is an internationally recognized clinical investigator whose research focuses on the development of new therapies for patients with lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. This research includes first in human to phase 3 trials with novel approaches such as immune effector cell therapies, inhibitors of the B cell receptor pathway, and BCL-2 inhibitors amongst others. He is an author of approximately 200 articles in journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine, Lancet, Journal of Clinical Oncology and Blood. Dr Flinn joined Tennessee Oncology and Sarah Cannon in 2006 and serves as Director of Lymphoma Research. In his role, he oversees lymphoma research throughout Sarah Cannon and its affiliates. Dr. Flinn also serves as the director for the Sarah Cannon Center for Blood Cancer at Tennessee Oncology.

John C. Byrd, M.D., is an internationally known researcher and clinical specialist in leukemia and other hematologic malignancies at Ohio State University’s Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, where he serves as Senior Advisor for Cancer Experimental Therapeutics. He is a Distinguished University Professor of Medicine and Medicinal Chemistry and holds the D. Warren Brown Chair in Leukemia Research. Dr. Byrd is also the Chief Medical Officer for BEAT AML. Dr. Byrd received his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. His education continued in hematology and oncology at Walter Reed Army Medical Center and Johns Hopkins University before moving to Columbus to join the faculty at Ohio State University. Dr. Byrd has over 575 publications in leukemia and experimental therapeutics research. He runs a highly translational laboratory focused on drug development in chronic lymphocytic leukemia and related lymphoproliferative disorders. He has been part of the successful development of multiple therapeutics in acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Howard A. "Skip" Burris III, M.D., FASCO, FACP serves as President and Chief Medical Officer of Sarah Cannon, as well as the Executive Director, Drug Development for Sarah Cannon Research Institute. He is an associate of Tennessee Oncology, PLLC, where he practices medical oncology. Dr. Burris' clinical research career has focused on the development of new cancer agents with an emphasis on first-in-human therapies, having led the trials of many novel antibodies, small molecules, and chemotherapies now FDA approved. In 1997, he established in Nashville the first community-based early phase drug development program, which grew into the Sarah Cannon Research Institute. He has authored over 400 publications and 700 abstracts. Dr. Burris served as President of ASCO in 2019-2020 and is serving as Chair of the Board for the 2020-2021 term. He also currently serves on the Board of ASCO’s Conquer Cancer Foundation. Additionally, in 2014, Dr. Burris was selected by his peers as a Giant of Cancer Care for his achievements in drug development. Dr. Burris completed his undergraduate education at the United States Military Academy at West Point, his medical degree at the University of South Alabama, and his internal medicine residency and oncology fellowship at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. While in Texas, he also served as the Director of Clinical Research at The Institute for Drug Development of the Cancer Therapy and Research Center and The University of Texas Health Science Center. He attained the rank of lieutenant colonel in the US Army, and among his decorations, he was awarded a Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster for his service in Operation Joint Endeavor.

