Tero Extends Mobile Device Support in Azzier CMMS with Debut of Native Apple iOS App

PORT COQUITLAM, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tero Consulting Ltd. the developers of Azzier, the maintenance industry’s most advanced CMMS software platform, has reached another milestone in its system development, today announcing the Azzier maintenance mobile app designed for and running on Apple’s iOS platform. Named the Azzier iOS Mobile App, it’s purpose-built as a native iOS app and will support maintenance activities, from work order retrieval and review through closeout.

“With Azzier’s new support for iOS, we are literally putting maintenance management into the palms of Apple users’ hands,” said Tero President and CEO Mark Sherling at the announcement. “This capability will directly support their efforts to achieve manufacturing process excellence.”

The Azzier iOS Mobile App’s built-in integration with Azzier CMMS creates a unified experience for Apple users, simplifying workflow management, timekeeping and other requisites of efficient plant floor operations.

In a typical scenario, Azzier Enterprise can be set up to automatically create preventive maintenance work orders prior to coming due. Azzier Desktop can then be used by maintenance planners to schedule the work.

From within the new iOS app, a worker can call up their work orders, then review the tasks to be completed, add time and materials, and finally close the work order and add completion remarks. The app’s timer can also track the elapsed time to complete each task, recording and timestamping it with the date each was performed.

“Mobility is widely recognized as a success driver for Industry, and we couldn’t agree more,” said Sherling. “The addition of an iOS app to our support for mobile devices will provide an operational boost for clients right away. We will continue to innovate with our mobile platform.”

About Tero

Tero Consulting has been successfully developing and implementing the most advanced CMMS solutions for our clients since 1979. Today, our premier offering is Tero Azzier, a powerful web-based CMMS available as a fully hosted Software as a Service (SaaS) solution. Over the decades, the tools and technology have evolved significantly, but our core focus of excellent service, uncompromising support and complete client satisfaction have remained. Meeting our clients short and long-term goals has always been our top priority, which has helped us maintain outstanding longevity with our clients. For more information, visit https://azzier.com/

