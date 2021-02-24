EarnUp Uses $25M Funding Round Led by Bain Capital Ventures to Grow Its GetAhead Platform for Lenders and Struggling Homeowners

Expanded GetAhead platform gives mortgage providers early warning of at-risk loans to reduce costs while preserving financial health for homeowners

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeowners struggling to pay their monthly mortgage often damage their financial health by waiting too long to initiate a forbearance, modification, or workout solution with their lender or servicer. To provide both homeowners and their mortgage providers with a lifeline, consumer-first payments platform EarnUp today announced that it is using a $25M Series B fundraising round led by Bain Capital Ventures with participation from SignalFire, Blumberg Capital, and Flourish Ventures, to expand its GetAhead platform.



With more than $10B in loans under management, EarnUp is uniquely able to provide mortgage providers and servicers with advance notice on loans that are at risk of entering forbearance or might qualify for a refinance. Rather than relying on homeowners to initiate a loan modification, the newly expanded GetAhead Dashboard automatically provides companies with 15-day advance warning on these accounts. By alleviating pressure on homeowners and avoiding missed payments, EarnUp helps stabilize financial health for homeowners and reduces risks and costs for providers.

“Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, serious delinquencies have risen 50%, requiring millions of people in America to have an honest, urgent conversation with their lender,” said Matt Harris, partner at Bain Capital Ventures. “Unfortunately, when that doesn’t happen, everyone suffers. We are proud to be investors in EarnUp and their proven, trusted ability to bring homeowners and mortgage providers together in a way where everyone wins – preserving home ownership and financial health.”

The expanded GetAhead concept was validated through EarnUp’s distribution of emergency relief funds provided by social-impact investor Acumen America’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund in late 2020. At the time, many lenders and servicers were surprised to receive payments on behalf of customers because they did not realize those loans were at risk of delinquency or entering forbearance.

These highly targeted payments were made possible because EarnUp is able to assess key bank-level borrower attributes such as changing assets, income, debts, and more in real time. These same powerful EarnUp insights now power the GetAhead Dashboard for mortgage lenders and servicers, providing at-a-glance visibility into changing homeowner risk and financial health status.

Beyond delivering advance notice on at-risk loans, the GetAhead Dashboard can also help providers and homeowners connect when a refinance could save borrowers money over a current loan arrangement. This early connection can boost performance for providers while helping credit-worthy homeowners save on rates and improve their financial health even further.

“We are thrilled to have Bain Capital Ventures as a strategic investor as we expand our GetAhead platform to close the historical disconnect and communications gap between homeowners and their mortgage providers,” said Nadim Homsany, EarnUp co-founder and CEO. “Homeowners in financial distress are desperate for this support and the mortgage industry is eager to provide it. Through our technology-powered early warning insights, EarnUp is producing a win-win for the industry and consumer financial health by helping each connect earlier, automatically, and more cost effectively.”

To learn more about EarnUp and the GetAhead platform, please visit https://earnup.com/ .

About EarnUp

EarnUp is an award-winning, consumer-first financial technology platform that intelligently automates loan payment scheduling. The EarnUp platform serves borrowers across the U.S., managing over $10B in loan payments. EarnUp’s deep data insights can help enterprise organizations with risk mitigation, cost reduction, and ensure that customers have access to the best credit products available based on their financial standing. To learn more about EarnUp, please visit https://earnup.com .

About Bain Capital Ventures

Bain Capital Ventures partners with disruptive founders to accelerate their ideas to market. The firm invests from seed to growth in startups driving transformation across industries, from SaaS, infrastructure software and security to fintech and healthcare to commerce and consumer tech. The firm has helped launch and commercialize more than 240 companies, including DocuSign, Jet.com, Lime, LinkedIn, Redis Labs, Rent the Runway, Rubrik, SendGrid and SurveyMonkey. Bain Capital Ventures has $6.1 billion in assets under management with offices in San Francisco, New York, Boston, and Palo Alto. Follow the firm via LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Stephanie Hicks

Cosmo PR for EarnUp

805-295-9455

stephanie@cosmo-pr.com