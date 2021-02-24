CapLinked Welcomes Covid-19 Vaccine Manufacturer as Client

CapLinked Inc. welcomes Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, to the rapidly growing roster of life sciences firms using its software platform to securely share information and manage transaction workflow.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapLinked, Inc., a developer of cloud-based information control software, announced the addition of life sciences Serum Institute of India as a client. Renowned as the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, Serum Institute is currently manufacturing millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccines. The firm joins a rapidly growing list of other life sciences, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies from around the world using CapLinked’s software to manage the exchange of sensitive information.



CapLinked’s platform is used to securely share information between firms and manage multi-party interactions during complex transactions and projects. CapLinked’s software includes three distinct product lines that serve the needs of its diverse client base: 1) an enterprise application for larger firms with complex needs and large quantities of data; 2) self-serve accounts for smaller clients who need to safeguard limited amounts of information; and 3) an application programming interface (API) for clients who need to embed robust information security capabilities in their own applications.

Serum Institute of India has attracted worldwide attention as a manufacturer of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca. The company has also signed contracts with other Covid-19 vaccine developers, including Novavax, Codagenix and SpyBiotech. But Serum Institute’s contributions to the globe extend far beyond the current pandemic. Every year it ships more than 1.5 billion doses of immunizations for diseases such as Polio, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, and Measles, Mumps and Rubella, and its vaccines are used in national immunization programs in 170 countries worldwide. In fact, it’s estimated that 65% of the world’s children receive a vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute.

“We’re honored to welcome a cutting-edge life sciences firm like Serum Institute of India as a client,” said CapLinked COO Christopher Grey. “The work they have done over the years to improve global health is tremendous, and it’s no surprise they are taking a lead role in combating this current pandemic. It’s a privilege to count them among the clients of our information control software.”

CapLinked’s capabilities make it a natural choice for life sciences firms, who face pressure to complete time-sensitive interactions with outside parties while safeguarding sensitive data. Instead of having to choose between insecure file-sharing apps from consumer software firms and overpriced “virtual data rooms” from legacy providers, CapLinked provides a modern option that combines enterprise-grade security with a user-friendly experience.

Serum Institute of India joins a long list of companies utilizing CapLinked. In addition to life sciences, CapLinked also serves many clients in fields such as financial services and energy, where external collaboration and the sharing of sensitive data is common. CapLinked’s rapidly growing list of global clients include advisory firms such as FTI Consulting, Ernst & Young, KPMG; corporations such as Roche, Hess, and Takeda; private equity and venture capital firms such as Founders Fund and Crosslink Capital; and investment banks such as Piper Sandler, Raymond James, and Stephens Inc.

About CapLinked, Inc.

CapLinked, Inc. is a fintech innovator whose cloud-based platform is used to protect information shared between firms and manage interactions during multi-party projects. Thousands of companies in over 113 countries worldwide rely on CapLinked’s enterprise, self-serve, and API product lines. Eric M. Jackson (PayPal’s first head of US marketing) and Christopher Grey (former private equity and investment banking executive) founded the company in 2010. CapLinked is a trademark of CapLinked, Inc. Visit https://www.caplinked.com to learn more.

(888) 799-6849 customer.success@caplinked.com