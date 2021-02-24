Pan-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc reports positive results in preclinical trial of Inflammatory Bowel Disease: oral drug shows strong effect in modulating the gut microbiome

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a Vancouver based preclinical biopharmaceutical company focused on chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, is pleased to announce that one of its drugs produced strong effects in modulating gut microbiota in a mouse model study of inflammatory bowel disease. In a study run by the Gut4Health Microbiome Core at BC’s Children’s Hospital Research Institute, the compound induced a distinct shift in microbiota composition, by increasing “good” bacteria while suppressing bacteria associated with the development of obesity and type 2 diabetes. Particularly exciting was the finding that our compound induced a substantial increase in the species Akkermansia muciniphila, a bacterium shown to elicit a wide range of positive health benefits, including reduced obesity and systemic inflammation, and improved gut barrier function. Chronic diseases driven by obesity and obesity-related conditions accounted for over $480 billion USD in direct health care costs in the U.S. alone (2016).



Pan-Biome CEO Gordon Eberwein: “There is such an unmet need in this area. Obesity and obesity-related conditions are at epidemic levels in many parts of the world, so it is exciting to have our drug elicit such a positive change to the gut microbiome.”

The study of the human gut microbiome as an essential mediator in health and disease has emerged as one of the hottest areas of biomedical research, with numerous studies linking changes in the gut microbiota to rheumatoid arthritis, MS, obesity, diabetes, cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and longevity. Recent studies also show a clear connection between an altered gut microbiome and severe COVID-19. Currently, strategies to modulate the gut microbiome include probiotics, prebiotics, and fecal microbiota transplants, with some studies showing that despite the hype, probiotics produce limited improvements to most people’s gut health.

Pan-Biome CSO Dr. Poul Sorensen: “The finding that our compound modulates the gut microbiome is extremely exciting. Pharmacological modulation of the microbiome is of great interest to the biomedical community, given the emerging critical role of the gut microbiome in maintaining intestinal and systemic health.”

We have engaged our Contract Research Organization (CRO) to begin the Clinical Trial Application process as we look to move an oral drug towards human trials.

About Pan-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Pan-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company with a suite of compounds focused on chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Our compounds are well tolerated and exhibit novel and potent anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antioxidant, and antitumor properties.

Contact

Investor Inquiries:

Gordon Eberwein

geberwein@derm-biome.com

https://pan-biomepharmaceuticals.com/