CPABC honours two Richmond CPAs with fellowship designation

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia is pleased to honour two Richmond-based chartered professional accountants with a fellowship designation (FCPA) for their outstanding contributions to their community and their professional accomplishments.



Geoffrey (Geoff) Chutter, FCPA, FCA is the founder, president and CEO of Richmond-based WhiteWater West Industries Ltd., the largest designer and manufacturer of water parks globally. Under Chutter’s leadership, WhiteWater has won over 30 IAAPA Brass Ring Awards in recognition of the company’s innovation in the attractions industry, along with several Canada’s Best Managed Company Awards from Deloitte. In 2019, Chutter was the first person from the pacific region to win the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award Canada. In the same year, he also won the IAAPA Outstanding Service Award, which recognizes individuals who provide exemplary leadership and contribution to the attractions industry.

In addition to his many business achievements, Chutter has been a board director since 2014 with Covenant House Vancouver, an organization that supports at-risk youth. He is currently treasurer and chair of the Finance Development and Communications Committee, supporting the charity’s success in raising $56 million to finance two new buildings in Vancouver that will double the amount of housing available for homeless youth.

Dalbir Rai, FCPA, FCA is a senior tax partner at EY’s Canadian Tax Group in Vancouver. Since assuming this role in 2005, Rai has been instrumental in the operations and growth of his firm’s tax practice, which has expanded from 45 to 120 staff under his leadership. Among his accomplishments at EY, Rai has led his office’s diversity and inclusion (D&I) initiatives since 2005, dedicating hundreds of hours to advancing workplace diversity. In 2006, he led a committee of human resources teams from organizations such as UBC, RBC, and Telus to share best practices in D&I programs.

A remarkable volunteer, Rai began giving back in 1983. He currently serves as a board director with AdvantageBC, a not-for-profit that promotes economic development. As a director and chair with the Richmond Hospital Foundation (2004-2012), he was instrumental in raising funds to purchase a suite of MRI machines. In recognition of his exemplary contributions, Rai was appointed an honorary governor of the foundation. He has also volunteered with the Rotary Club of Richmond Sunrise for over two decades.

Quote from Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, President and CEO of CPABC

“We are pleased to honour Geoff and Dalbir with a fellowship designation. With their wide and impressive range of skills and experiences, they represent the very best of our profession. We are proud of Geoff and Dalbir’s professional accomplishments and of their tireless contributions their communities. They are truly deserving of this recognition.”



To learn about this year’s Fellows and other award recipients of CPABC’s Member Recognition Program, visit: bccpa.ca.

NOTE TO JOURNALISTS: Individual profiles and publication quality photos of the recipients are available by request.

About CPA British Columbia

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 37,000 CPA members and 5,500 CPA candidates and candidates. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy.

Media Contact: Vivian Tse, Manager, Communications 604.488.2647 vtse@bccpa.ca