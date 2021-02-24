InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) and CannabisNewsWire (CNW) Expand Collaboration with NECANN to Serve as the Official Newswire for All 2021–2022 Events

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the expansion of its ongoing collaboration with New England Cannabis Network (“NECANN”) to encompass NECANN’s full line-up of events throughout 2021–2022.



Since 2014, NECANN has established a strong reputation as an industry thought leader within the North American cannabis sector, specializing in creating a series of must-attend events that educate attendees, provide networking opportunities, and offer a variety of investment options. NECANN’s focus on bringing forth the latest cannabis and hemp news, products and ideas to conference participants has made its events an essential resource spanning a wide range of topics, including legalization efforts, intellectual property rights, cultivation techniques, security, payment processing, patient advocacy, investment resources and more.

IBN also announced that CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a specialized communications platform for the cannabis sector and one of the 50+ brands forming the InvestorBrandNetwork , will be serving as the Official NewsWire for the following events:

BeanStock: May 15, 2021 (Portland, ME)

BeanCon: June 26, 2021 (Orange, MA)

New England Cannabis Convention: Sept. 10-12, 2021 (Boston, MA)

New Jersey Cannabis Convention: Oct. 2-3, 2021 (Atlantic City, NJ)

Maine Cannabis Convention: Oct. 16-17, 2021 (Portland, ME)

Illinois Cannabis Convention: Dec. 3-5, 2021 (Chicago, IL)

New England Cannabis Convention: March 18-20, 2022 (Boston, MA)

Oklahoma Cannabis Convention: April 23-24, 2022 (Tulsa, OK)

Vermont Cannabis Convention: June 10-12, 2022 (Burlington, VT)

CannabisNewsWire will be providing each of the events with dedicated virtual coverage, including amplified article syndication to more than 5,000 of CannabisNewsWire’s strategic syndication partners, social media coverage across a variety of platforms, and featured placement of NECANN events across IBN’s cannabis-oriented brands, including CannabisNewsWatch, HempWire and CBDWire, among others.

“We are delighted to expand our ongoing partnership with InvestorBrandNetwork and CanabisNewsWire,” said Marc Shepard, Co-Founder and President of the New England Cannabis Network. “IBN’s widespread syndication network and dozens of trusted brands deliver incredible exposure for our sponsors and conference attendees. Moreover, their multifaceted approach, which incorporates access to millions of followers across a range of social media platforms, helps complement our existing strategy to reach larger audiences.”

“Our team is delighted to extend our collaboration with NECANN to cover their full slate of scheduled events,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for InvestorBrandNetwork. “NECANN is known for hosting the most important cannabis industry event series on the East Coast, and we are excited to be working alongside them to attract further attention to the cannabis sector.”

