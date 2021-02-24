Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Allena Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in March:

Cowen’s 41st Annual Health Care Conference

  • Louis Brenner, M.D., Allena’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion on kidney disease, beginning at 3:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings from Monday, March 1 – Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

  • Louis Brenner, M.D., Allena’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will pre-record a corporate overview, which will become available for on-demand viewing at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings from Tuesday, March 9 – Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

The H.C. Wainwright presentation will be available for on-demand viewing under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.allenapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Allena website for approximately 30 days.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders. Allena’s lead product candidate, reloxaliase, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders. Allena is also developing ALLN-346 for the treatment of hyperuricemia in the setting of gout and advanced chronic kidney disease, with Phase 1b multiple-ascending dose and Phase 2 proof-of-concept studies planned for 2021.

Investor Contact
Hannah Deresiewicz
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com

Media Contact
Adam Daley
Berry & Company Public Relations
212-253-8881
adaley@berrypr.com


