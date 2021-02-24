Cybersecurity Leader Gus Hunt Joins LookingGlass Advisory Board

Former CIA CTO to Help Guide Company’s Product and Business Strategy

/EIN News/ -- Reston, VA., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, a leader in operationalizing threat intelligence, announced the appointment today of Gus Hunt to its Advisory Board. Hunt brings extensive government agency and business experience, with a particular focus on new technology adoption.

Hunt had a distinguished 28-year career at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), last serving as the agency’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO). As CTO, Hunt set the information technology strategic direction and future technology investment plan for the CIA. He also developed and led the CIA’s Accelerated Technology Adoption Process. Prior to serving as the CIA’s CTO, Hunt was its Director of Applications Services. In this role, he was responsible for building the information technology capabilities that enable the CIA’s operational and analytic missions.

Hunt has also worked in the private sector, as Managing Director and Cyber Lead for Accenture Federal Services in Arlington Virginia, and as Chief Architect for Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund. Hunt is currently President and CEO of Hunt Technology, LLC, which focuses on strategic IT planning, cyber and data-centric security, big data analytics, and cloud computing.

“We enthusiastically welcome Gus to our Advisory Board. His extensive experience at the very top of the CIA leadership gives him rare insight into the threats that governments and companies face, especially at the nexus of cybersecurity and intelligence disciplines. Gus’s advice will be invaluable as we continue to expand and innovate,” said LookingGlass CEO, Gilman Louie.

“I believe that, with the leadership LookingGlass has in place, we have an opportunity to deliver game-changing capabilities that are long needed in the cybersecurity marketplace by bringing together AI, cloud and cyber to provide precision, real-time detection and response. I am looking forward to working with the other Members of the Advisory Board to help to guide LookingGlass to its next phase,” added Hunt.

LookingGlass empowers organizations with threat intelligence and active defense through the company’s product portfolio to monitor, model, manage and mitigate risks in real time. The company’s portfolio of products includes scoutPRIME, which allows you to see what the adversary sees through an “outside-in” view of your internet infrastructure, and scoutTHREAT, which guides and enables your analysts to model adversarial capabilities and intent.

If you would like to find out more about LookingGlass and its offerings, visit https://www.lookingglasscyber.com/ for more details or to request a demo.

About LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.

LookingGlass addresses cybersecurity challenges head on, empowering organizations to meet their missions with tailored, actionable threat intelligence and active defense capabilities delivered at machine speed. With foundational solutions that provide effective, dynamic functionality, LookingGlass helps the private and public sectors enhance their cyber mission performance while transforming their cybersecurity missions and operations.

Find out how we can help your organization at https://www.lookingglasscyber.com.

