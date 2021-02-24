New Options Available for Substance Abuse Affected Individuals in NW New Mexico

02.23.2021

SANTA FE – The State of New Mexico Emergency Operations Center ESF6 Shelter Operations, in partnership with McKinley County, the City of Gallup, and Santa Fe Recovery, a nonprofit rehabilitation and long-term treatment facility based in Santa Fe, opened Four Corners Detox Recovery Center in December of 2020 to address the need for more addiction rehabilitation and recovery services in an area hard hit by COVID-19.

At the start of COVID, Na Nizhoozhi Center Inc. (NCI), the only detox facility in McKinley County, closed its doors. In response, the State opened Substance Use Disorder housing, COVID housing, and a wellness hotel to provide respite for people experiencing homelessness in the community.

The state also worked with NCI to reopen its doors and maintain staffing levels.

“This is a great example of meeting the needs of the community under the COVID-19 crisis while at the same time building long-term options to serve the community for decades to come,” said ESF6 Director and CYFD Cabinet Secretary Brian Blalock. “From the National Guard to the State Fire Marshal to hardworking volunteers on the ground in McKinley County, we are grateful to all those who worked so hard toward these goals.”

The State Human Services Department reached out to Santa Fe Recovery, an established rehab and detox facility headquartered in Santa Fe, to explore ways to support the urgent need for medically supervised detox and agreed to open as Four Corners Detox Recovery Center.

The county’s shuttered juvenile detention center was identified as a location, and the county supported the effort.

“McKinley County is committed to serving our community and making sure our community members have the services they need. While the COVID-19 pandemic has hit McKinley County hard, our team has worked tirelessly to find sustainable solutions that benefit our community,” said McKinley County Manager Anthony Dimas. “We are proud to have worked with our State and City partners to assist Santa Fe Recovery with expanding to our community.”

"Santa Fe Recovery has a history of looking at how to best meet the needs of the community, ranging from innovative use of The Mountain Center to allowing mothers to bring their young children to treatment, all in the context of offering evidence-based care,” said Human Services Behavioral Health Director Dr. Neal Bowen. “We appreciate their ability to meet the specific needs of the larger Gallup community and offer rehabilitation and treatment options closer to home for many in need of services.”

The New Mexico National Guard assisted with removing eight tons of stored materials from the facility to make room for the new service provider.

The city and county assisted with repairs and the State Fire Marshal’s Office worked with contractors to get the building up to current fire code.

It took just eight weeks to make these improvements, then Four Corners Detox Recovery Center opened its doors and started treating patients.

As of this week, more than 70 patients have received services at the facility since it opened in late December.

Eventually the facility will provide long-term treatment onsite in addition to traditional rehab and detox services.

