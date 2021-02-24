Governor Abbott To Deliver Statewide Address On Power Outages, Winter Weather Response In Texas

February 23, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott will deliver a televised statewide address on Wednesday, February 24th at 6:02 PM CT. During the live address, the Governor will discuss the recent power outages experienced across Texas and the state's ongoing recovery response to the winter storm. The address is presented in coordination with the Texas Association of Broadcasters.

A satellite downlink will be provided tomorrow morning to this press list. The statewide address will end no later than 6:07 PM CT so local stations can air the address in full during the A-Block prior to the first commercial break. Provisions are being made for real-time Spanish-language translation. Details will be provided tomorrow.