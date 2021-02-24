Governor Abbott Sets Special Election Date For 6th Congressional District

February 23, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation announcing Saturday, May 1, 2021, as the special election date to fill the 6th Congressional District seat recently vacated by the late Congressman Ron Wright.

Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Early voting will begin on Monday, April 19, 2021.

Read the Governor's full special election proclamation.

Congressional District 6 includes the counties of Ellis, Navarro, and Tarrant.