Governor Abbott, TDHCA Extend Housing Tax Credit Application Deadline

February 24, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) have extended the submission deadline for housing tax credit applications. The original deadline of March 1st has been pushed to Monday, March 8th at 5:00 PM CT to allow extra time for housing developers to secure documentation or other communications needed while people were out of service.

"Last week's severe winter storm has created unprecedented challenges for many in our communities, and this deadline extension will give developers building affordable housing for Texans more time to submit housing tax credit applications," said Governor Abbott. "As the State continues to respond to the aftermath of this storm, we will continue provide Texans with the support they need to recover."