Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,266 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott, TDHCA Extend Housing Tax Credit Application Deadline

February 24, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) have extended the submission deadline for housing tax credit applications. The original deadline of March 1st has been pushed to Monday, March 8th at 5:00 PM CT to allow extra time for housing developers to secure documentation or other communications needed while people were out of service. 

"Last week's severe winter storm has created unprecedented challenges for many in our communities, and this deadline extension will give developers building affordable housing for Texans more time to submit housing tax credit applications," said Governor Abbott. "As the State continues to respond to the aftermath of this storm, we will continue provide Texans with the support they need to recover." 

You just read:

Governor Abbott, TDHCA Extend Housing Tax Credit Application Deadline

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.