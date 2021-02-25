Robert Tweed: Mold Remediation CEO on When you Should Call a Mold Professional
Robert Tweed: Mold Remediation CEO on When you Should Call a Mold ProfessionalSAN MARINO, CA, USA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Tweed is a real estate professional with expertise in property investing, high-income rental properties, and 1031 exchanges. Having dealt with many properties in many states and conditions, he’s seen just about everything a house can go through. That being the case, Robert Tweed has taken a special interest in mold remediation. In fact, he has taken such an interest in the topic that he started his own indoor mold remediation company, Mold Zero. He says molds release mycotoxins or volatile organic compounds when they grow. According to Realtimelab.com, indoor mold causes more than 2.5 million deaths a year in the US alone. Robert Tweed says it’s important for homeowners and renters to know when to call a mold remediation professional.
Robert Tweed, Mold Remediation CEO on When you Should Call a Mold Professional
We are exposed to mold and mold spores every single day of our lives whether we know it or not. Robert Tweed explains that it is not being around mold that is the problem. It is a problem when we are around growing mold blooms for extended periods of time, and it is a serious problem when the mold we are exposed to particularly aggressive and toxic mold species such as black mold. There are roughly 15 types of mold that are common in everyday environments. Of those, Robert Tweed explains, six are potentially harmful, and of those six the most dangerous is called Stachybotrys – more commonly known as black mold.
Spotting Stachybotrys
Robert Tweed says that Stachybotrys forms black blooms that are extremely dangerous when disturbed. When they are physically disrupted, they release toxic spores that can cause respiratory issues, sinus congestion, eye irritation, sore throat, coughing, chronic fatigue, aches and pains, and issues with the central nervous system.
Stachybotrys can grow on any organic material when wet, but the most common spots are wood, cardboard, and gypsum board. Surfaces tend to need to be damp for long periods of time to develop this form of mold. Stachybotrys tends to form in distinctive black splotches that look a lot like a cancerous tumor on skin. If exposed to Stachybotrys spores for a long enough period of time, lung cancer is the likely result.
Robert Tweed warns that many molds will grow in similar ways, and most can be dangerous if left unchecked in the home. But he strongly advises that if you feel any of the symptoms described above or if you see black mold anywhere in your home, you should not touch it and call a mold remediation expert without hesitation.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17865519491
email us here