Bryan Cumby, CEO of Cumby Group: 3 Apartment Complexes Coming to Austin

AUSTIN, TX, USA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cumby Group, a leading Austin builder/developer has begun embarking on a major master planned real estate project in Austin, Texas—the building of three adjacent apartment complexes. The project will take place on 8.7 acres located on Manor Road and Airport Boulevard, according to Bryan Cumby, the founder, and chief executive officer of the Cumby Group.

On this city block, the Cumby Group plans to create an estimated 700 to 800 multifamily units for lease. However and 150,000 square feet of both retail and office space.

The three apartment residences will specifically be located at the following addresses: 3303 Manor Road, 3219 Manor Road, and 3115 Manor Road. The first building, called The Emma, will feature 146 luxury residences. Meanwhile, the second location will include 205 residences for lease and the third location will be a mixed-use space, with 365 luxury residences for lease and 150,000 square feet of commercial space.

The coming soon apartment residences are will be located just minutes from iconic spots, including Tesla’s Gigafactory, South Congress, Downtown Austin, The Domain, Saltillo Plaza, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, and the University of Texas. It’s also on the edge of a master-planned redevelopment located within Austin’s Mueller District giving residents more great options for restaurants, shopping, and activities. This is one of the best up-and-coming areas of the city of Austin, according to Bryan Cumby.

Another benefit of the future apartment complexes’ location is that they are in close proximity to multiple public transit services, including light rail and bus options. In addition, the properties will offer their tenants convenient access to major transit corridors, such as State Highway 130, U.S. Route 183, and Interstate 35.

According to Bryan Cumby, the upcoming developments are proof that his company is committed to continually fulfilling its mission of “building Austin’s future by upholding its legacy.”