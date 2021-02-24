Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TxDOT set to begin traffic signal project in Plains

PLAINS – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is schedule to begin work on a project that will install traffic signals at the US 380/SH 214 intersection in Plains. The $246,488 project is being funded through state resources. 

Contractor Willis Electric Co. LP, of Abilene, Texas, will begin setting up traffic control along the project limits starting this week with work beginning Monday, March 1. Project improvements include a new traffic signal and pavement markings at the intersection. The new traffic signals will include the flashing yellow left turn arrows.

The signal project will have a minimal impact on traffic but drivers should anticipate various daily lane closures. Motorists are advised to slow down and watch out for construction equipment and workers who will be working along the right of way and in close proximately to traffic.

Message boards will be placed to notify motorists of the upcoming signal work.

Work will take place weather permitting. The project is scheduled to be completed in late-April.

TxDOT set to begin traffic signal project in Plains

