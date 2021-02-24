General strike in Saravan, clashes between the people, Revolutionary Guards continue; IRGC base captured
More than 40 protesters killed, over 100 wounded; death toll on the rise”PARIS, FRANCE, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following clashes between the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and the people of Saravan in recent days, which left at least 40 protesters killed and more than 100 wounded, today, February 24, 2021, rebellious youths in the Korin-Sarjangal area of Zahedan (Capital of Sistan and Baluchestan Province) took to the streets and targeted the IRGC base in the region. After blocking the road leading to the base, they captured the base despite coming under fire by the Guards. Protesters set fire to several Revolutionary Guards vehicles.
— NCRI
In another development, this morning, many businesses and shopkeepers in Zahedan, Iranshahr, Khash, Sarbaz, and elsewhere. closed their shops and went on strike in protest against the Saravan massacre. Fearing the spread of the uprising and protests, the repressive forces, stationed in various locations across the cities, are on full alert.
On February 22 clashes between the deprived people of Saravan and the Revolutionary Guards and the security forces had left dozens of fuel porters and young people in the city dead or wounded. The suppressive forces fired live rounds and tear gas to disperse the crowd, but were met with resistance by the enraged residents who took over the Governor’s Office. Reports say that many at least 40 protesters were killed and more than 100 were wounded.
A group of demonstrators gathered in front of the Quds Garrison of the IRGC's Ground Forces, but the Revolutionary Guards opened fire. The clashes left more people dead and injured, and bullets also hit passing by vehicles.
The IRGC called in for reinforcement of the heavily-armed border guards, known as Mersad, who came in from Zahedan, Khash and other cities with dozens of vehicles and opened fire on the crowd using heavy machine guns mounted on Tanks. The IRGC also set fire to dozens of vehicles with which the porters transferred their fuel.
According to medical sources, Razi Hospital in Saravan is facing severe blood shortages but the regime is preventing medical help. The authorities have cut off or disrupted Saravan's internet in order to prevent the spread of the news of the uprising. They have also blocked all the roads to the city.
The names of a number of Saravan martyrs are: Yahya Gangozehi (son of Ali Khan), Abdolrahman Shahrsan Zehi, Abdi Shahrsan Zehi (son of Baharshah), Salman Shahrsan Zehi, Rahman Bakhsh Dehvari (son of Baharshah), Abdul Wahab Damani, Ons Sahebzadeh, Abdul Ghafoor Totazahi, Mohammad Mirblouch Zehi, and the 17-year-old Mohammad Nosrat Zehi (son of Bashir).
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iranian (NCRI), saluted the brave and rebellious Baluchi compatriots in Saravan, Korin, Zahedan, Khash, Iranshahr, and other cities of Sistan and Baluchestan who have revolted against the criminal Revolutionary Guards. She said the only way to confront oppression, discrimination, poverty, inflation, and unemployment is to rise up against the evil regime of the Velayat-e-Faqih. She called on the public, especially in neighboring cities and provinces, to support the protesters.
