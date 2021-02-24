Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (23 February 2021)

New cases: 164 Total active cases: 12,503 Total currently admitted: 114 (16 new) Total number of tests conducted: 187,784 (2,071 new) Total confirmed cases: 31,106* Total recovered: 17,445 (185 new) New discharges from treatment units: 5 Total deaths: 1,024 (3 new)

*Out of these, 134 lost to follow-up.