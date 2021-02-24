Michael Itaev Discusses How COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupted International Projects
Michael Itaev On How COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupted International ProjectsSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES , February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people already recognize just how much the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted society. Many cities and regions have gone through lockdowns, more than two million people have died, and social distancing is the norm. The many countermeasures to curb the spread of the coronavirus have also disrupted international projects. Now, Michael Itaev, who works on international energy projects, is going to share his insights.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything,” Michael Itaev argues. “When you work across international borders, you have to travel a lot. Right now, that’s not happening in many countries.”
Michael Itaev is currently working on a gasification project proposed for Mexico. While Mexico’s borders are officially open to the US and others, he notes that in practical terms, travel is still restricted.
“Maybe borders aren’t officially closed in some places, like Mexico,” Itaev says. “However, flights have been cut, offices are still shuttered, people aren’t going into work unless they have to. I could travel to Mexico City right now, but that doesn’t mean I’d get as much done as usual.”
Remote work has become the norm for many companies. And after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, many companies, including Google and Facebook, plan to continue offering remote work options. Michael Itaev says remote work is great but has its limits too.
“Remote work is great for a lot of things,” Michael Itaev points out. “A lot of times, you don’t need to drag employees into the office to conduct research or prepare documents.”
Still, remote work has its limits.
“Face time is important. You can create buy-in with partners, deal with thorny issues, go to see physical sites, that sort of thing,” Itaev says. “I support remote work but also look forward to the time when we can meet in person more easily. That helps with international projects.”
Michael Itaev Outlines Other Challenges With International Projects
In many years, well more than a trillion dollars worth of Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) flows around the globe. Quite likely, these stats don’t capture the full picture of foreign investment. Michael Itaev has worked on a variety of international projects, and he notes that they can be especially challenging.
One challenge, Michael Itaev notes, is communication. It’s not just about language either. Different cultures have different ways of communicating. Another challenge is understanding the legal system and local regulations.
“The laws are written differently in Mexico than in the United States,” Itaev says. “Even after you get interpreters and develop a cultural understanding, you have to work hard to understand the legal environment too.”
International projects add challenges but also provide opportunity, Itaev believes. While you often have to work harder to complete an international project rather than a domestic one, operating on a global scale allows companies and individuals to deliver innovations and improvements to populations in a variety of countries.
“At the end of the day, we’re all human and we want to build a better world,” Michael Itaev says.
