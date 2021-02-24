Robert Floyd of Horry County: what it takes to become a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).
Some professional information technology (IT) certifications are worth the countless hours of training and years of work required to obtain
However, the CISSP certification will open up numerous opportunities to grow your cybersecurity career.”MYRTLE BEACH, SC, USA, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Robert Floyd of Horry County, in the field of information security, the Certified Information Systems Security is the “gold standard” for validating an information security professional's experience and competency. He recently discussed what it takes to earn the highly coveted CISSP certification.
— Robert Floyd of Horry County
First, Robert Floyd of Horry County explained that the CISSP certification was created so that information security professionals could prove their competencies in cybersecurity strategy, design, implementation, and management. Professionals who earn the CISSP certification demonstrate that they have the required knowledge, skills, and hands-on experience to effectively design, implement and manage a cybersecurity program that can protect an organization from today’s rapidly growing and changing threat environment.
Becoming a CISSP is not an easy process. Robert Floyd of Horry County explained that all CISSP candidates must have at least five years of paid, full-time work experience in information security to be eligible to sit for the CISSP exam. This hands-on experience is crucial and differentiates the CISSP certification from other cybersecurity certifications.
Robert Floyd of Horry County added that once a candidate has the required five years of hands-on cybersecurity experience, they must then prepare for and sit for a six-hour exam comprised of 250 questions. The exam covers many areas of the cybersecurity profession, including security and risk management, asset security, security architecture, identity and access management, operations, software development security, business continuity planning, disaster recovery planning, and more. CISSP certified individuals must also fully understand the laws and ethics associated with the profession.
"Preparing for the exam requires serious commitment and dedication," Robert Floyd of Horry County said. "It requires countless hours of studying multiple concepts and security domains.” The exam can definitely throw some curveballs," so to pass the exam you have to have both the knowledge and hands-on experience to navigate through many different scenario-based questions.
Robert Floyd of Horry County added that having the experience and passing the exam does not automatically certify you as a CISSP. You also have to be endorsed by another CISSP who can verify your real-world information security experience and understanding and adherence to the CISSP code of ethics. Maintaining your certification requires ongoing continuing education requiring a minimum of 120 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits through universities and authorized training providers every three years.
"Sure, it sounds like a lot of work, and it undoubtedly is," Robert Floyd of Horry County said. "However, the CISSP certification will open up numerous opportunities to grow your cybersecurity career.”
Robert Floyd of Horry County finished by stating that with cybersecurity threats growing exponentially, CISSP certified individuals are in extremely high demand, which means lots of exciting career opportunities that pay very well.
