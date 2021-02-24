AUDREY SOMMERFELD, LEADING HEALTH AND LIFESTYLE EXPERT, AND FOUNDER & CEO OF JUMP TO HEALTH, A DOTCOM MAGAZINE INTERVIEW
DotCom Magazine Interview Series
AUDREY SOMMERFELD, LEADING HEALTH AND LIFESTYLE EXPERT, AND FOUNDER & CEO OF JUMP TO HEALTH, A DOTCOM MAGAZINE INTERVIEW
AUDREY SOMMERFELD WAS SUCH A DELIGHT! SHE HAS AN AMAZING UNDERSTANDING OF HOW TO MAKE PEOPLE HEALTHY!”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine
Audrey Sommerfeld Interviewed by DotCom Magazine for The Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series. A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview.
Audrey Sommerfeld, a leading health and wellness expert, and influential CEO of JUMP TO HEALTH, has been interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Series.
Audrey Sommerfeld, Founder & CEO of JUMP TO HEALTH, joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, Audrey Sommerfeld discusses new initiatives at JUMP TO HEALTH, what makes the company different than its competitors, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Audrey Sommerfeld joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate in the video series.
Audrey Sommerfeld says, “Being interviewed on the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series was really a lot of fun and enjoyable. I really enjoyed the time speaking with DotCom Magazine’s CEO, Andy Jacob, about health, entrepreneurship and new initiatives at Jump To Health.” Audrey Sommerfeld continues, “Our success at Jump To Health is a true testament to our team and culture we have built at Jump To Health, and it was a real honor to have been invited on the show.”
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Audrey Sommerfeld was remarkably energetic, impressive and informative. Anyone, especially CEO’s and founders, can learn from the leadership position of Jump To Health in the health field. Audrey Sommerfeld is a leading force in the field, and we were extremely fortunate to have spent some time learning more about how JUMP TO HEALTH is forging a new path of leadership in the health and lifestyle space. ”
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc 5000 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories and real founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.
PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINE
Email: Andy@DotComMagazine.com
Phone: 602-909-9890
Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com
andrew jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
AUDREY SOMMERFELD, LEADING HEALTH AND LIFESTYLE EXPERT, AND FOUNDER & CEO OF JUMP TO HEALTH, A DOTCOM MAGAZINE INTERVIEW