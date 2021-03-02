JM Internet Group Announces Revised List of Best Books on Social Media Marketing for 2021
Social Media Marketing is increasingly where it’s at when it comes to digital marketing.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The JM Internet Group, a leader in books and online learning on Google Ads (AdWords), Social Media Marketing, and SEO (Search Engine Optimization), is excited to announce its 2021 update to its list of the best books on Social Media Marketing. The list of books helps marketers who want to maximize their organic and advertising efforts on social media networks to understand the secrets, tips, and tricks to generate buzz.
— Jason McDonald
“Social Media Marketing is increasingly where it’s at when it comes to digital marketing,” explained Jason McDonald, director of the JM Internet Group. “Our newly updated book list on Social Media Marketing helps marketers find the best-in-class books that can help them master the secrets of this new publishing methodology. It grows out of the popular class taught via Stanford Continuing Studies.”
The new list of best books on Social Media Marketing for 2021 can be found at https://www.jm-seo.org/2017/01/social-media-marketing-books-2017-list-best-books-social-media-marketers/. The book list is updated twice each year to reflect new and bestselling books on Amazon on social media marketing including platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and even TikTok. It should also be noted that the JM Internet Group’s own Social Media Marketing Workbook 2021 is featured on another popular list of best-selling and top-rated books on Social Media Marketing for 2021 at https://www.nigcworld.com/wp/top-best-books-social-media-marketing/.
BEST BOOKS ON SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING: THE NEW MARKETING EXPLAINED
Here is background on this release. The JM Internet Group is an innovative publisher of books by its director, Jason McDonald, on digital marketing including books on Social Media Marketing. Social Media Marketing has both organic and paid components. On the organic side, social media marketing means optimizing the publishing strategy on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, TikTok, and even LinkedIn so that one’s content is not only seen but engaged with by potential customers. On the advertising side, social media marketing means understanding how and why to advertise on these new platforms. The new list of best books helps avid social media marketers educate themselves on this continually changing topic. It should also be noted that Jason McDonald, the author, is a recognized expert witness in social media marketing and that information can be found at https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/seo-consultant/social-media-expert-witness/.
ABOUT THE JM INTERNET GROUP
The JM Internet Group provides SEO, Social Media Marketing, and Google Ads training and courses for busy marketers and businesspeople. Online search engine optimization training helps explain keywords, page tags, link building strategies and other techniques needed to climb to the top of search engine rankings for Google, Yahoo, and Bing. The teaching methodology is hands on, with live examples and discussions, taught from the convenience of each student’s computer. In addition, the company publishes books on digital marketing.
