EndoMune Kicks off 2021 Donation Campaign to Support Feeding America

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Care Innovations, the maker of EndoMune Advanced probiotic and prebiotic supplements, announced a new 2021 campaign to support Feeding America. EndoMune will donate $1 for each bottle of product sold on the Endomune.com website to Feeding America’s disaster response efforts for those impacted by the 2021 North America winter storm.

“We are committed to helping people facing economic hardship and hunger, particularly in the aftermath of a record devastating winter storm that left so many Americans challenged to access food,” said Lawrence Hoberman, M.D., founder of Medical Care Innovations and creator of EndoMune Advanced Probiotics.

Through its network of 200 food banks across the U.S., Feeding America secures and distributes 4.3 billion meals per year as the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization to children and families in need.

“Each dollar we donate to Feeding America can help provide at least ten meals to those in need,” Dr. Hoberman said. “That’s a tremendous impact.”

EndoMune Advanced Probiotics were developed in 2007 by Dr. Hoberman, board-certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology, for improving intestinal digestion and immune system function in adults and children.

To place orders that benefit Feeding America’s disaster response efforts, visit https://endomune.com/shop-probiotics/.

About Dr. Hoberman

Board-certified gastroenterologist Lawrence Hoberman, M.D., is the creator of EndoMune Advanced Probiotic, EndoMune Jr Advanced Probiotic and EndoMune Metabolic Rescue. He founded Medical Care Innovations, Inc. in 2007. During his 40-plus years practicing internal medicine and gastroenterology, Dr. Hoberman has worked with microbiologists to identify beneficial bacteria, resulting in the development of his own supplements for adults and children. Visit www.endomune.com to learn more.