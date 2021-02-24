Triadex Launches New Mover Trifecta™ Program
Proprietary algorithm and Fast Pass program targets new movers across three complementary channels before the NCOA or national change of address is available, creating a competitive advantage for local businesses.
Triadex Services is proud to announce their New Mover Trifecta™ Program for businesses. Based on proprietary technology, Triadex Services can identify new movers within a radius around a client’s store location before many of their competitors. Then, the turnkey, fast-launch marketing program enables the merchant to deliver multi-channel targeted messaging across three touch points - direct mail, cell phone ads, and connected TV – to create brand preference among members of the new household.
“For nearly 20 years, Triadex Services has been a vital partner for national brands to drive their incremental sales and grow hyper-local market share. Our New Mover Trifecta Program represents a seismic shift in how companies of all sizes can get a first-mover advantage on a lucrative customer segment and create preference for their brand in a space that, for the moment, remains far less crowded,” states Greg Mesaros, CEO of Triadex Services.
Marketers have always known the value of targeting new movers near their store location. The opportunity for a business to reach out, engage, and develop a brand preference among those new households translates into long term revenues that can be significant across a variety of industries including restaurants, automotive, dentistry, insurance, retail, and services. The average new mover stays in their new residence a total of eight years, which translates into a significant lifetime customer value for local businesses to capture. In the competitive landscape of finding new customers, being the first to reach a new mover and form a brand preference through digital ads, Connected TV, and direct mail represents an advantage few companies can afford to pass up.
About Triadex Services
Triadex Services is a multifaceted, turnkey marketing company that enables businesses to achieve remarkable sales growth. For nearly 20 years, Triadex Services has advised thousands of companies on proven ways to grow sales and profits, generating well over $1 billion in incremental revenue. While the high-impact plastic postcard is our flagship direct mail product, we offer a complete suite of integrated digital and omni-channel advertising programs under a single source for even greater client savings. As a company working to have a positive impact on others, we strive to make our community a better place to live through our environmentally conscious program Triadex Cares, annual charitable donations, and college scholarships. For more information, visit us at TriadexServices.com.
