Bag-in-Box Containers Are In Increased Demand, Fueling Growth Of The Market

Bag-In-Box Containers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The increasing demand for bag-in-box containers is expected to fuel the growth of the bag-in-box containers market in the coming years. A bag-in-box is a kind of container for the distribution and preservation of liquids and is a viable option for packaging of juice, liquid eggs, dairy, wine, and even non-food products such as motor oil and chemicals. According to findings by packaging pioneer Smurfit Kappa in conjunction with Wine Intelligence in 2020, Bag-in-Box wine has drawn 3.7 million new buyers in France and the United Kingdom over the last six months. In 2020 the Bag-in-Box wine consumer sector has risen to around 12 million buyers in France and 4 million buyers in the UK. Therefore, the increasing demand for bag-in-box containers is expected to drive the growth of the bag-in-box containers market during the forecast period.

The global bag-in-box containers market size is expected to grow from $3.37 billion in 2020 to $3.59 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. According to bag-in-box containers market research, the market is expected to reach $4.56 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The global bag-in-box containers market is segmented by material type into low density polyethylene, ethylene vinyl acetate, ethylene vinyl alcohol, others (nylon, poly-butylene terephthalate), by capacity into less than 5 liters, 5-10 liters, 10-15 liters, 15-20 liters, more than 20 liters, and by application into food and beverages, industrial liquids, household products, others.

The major players covered in TBRC’s bag-in-box containers industry analysis report are Smurfit Kappa Group, D S Smith, Liqui Box Corporation, CDF Corporation, Optopack Ltd, Scholle IPN, Amcor Ltd., Arlington Packaging, Parish Manufacturing Inc, TPS Rental Systems Ltd, Gráficas Digraf, Aran Group, Zacros America Inc, Zevathener, DRINKinBOX, Polsinelli Enologia Srl, OliveOilsLand, Jigsaw Bag in Box.

