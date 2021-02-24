Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Federal Government Notifies Southeastern States of Possible Vaccine Shipping Delays

South Carolina will continue to receive full weekly allotments; severe weather could impact vaccine shipping hubs

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 11, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today provided the following update:

The federal government has made South Carolina and other southeastern states aware that severe weather may delay the arrival of COVID-19 vaccine shipments over the next few days. Severe weather has the potential to impact the FedEx facility in Memphis and the UPS facility in Lousiville that are vaccine shipping hubs for several southeastern states. 

The majority of hospitals and large vaccine providers in South Carolina receive their vaccine shipments directly from the federal government, and any shipping delays are beyond DHEC's control. DHEC has been in contact with all providers who receive their vaccines directly from the federal government, and the agency will provide additional information as we receive it. 

South Carolina will continue to receive its full weekly allotments of vaccine. However, some providers may need to reschedule some appointments due to possible federal shipping delays. 

DHEC continues to urge all providers to hold by-appointment-only vaccine clinics and not hold large-scale or walk-in clinics in order to appropriately manage their limited doses of vaccine supplies and to help limit the need for any appointments to be rescheduled. By-appointment-only clinics are the best way to ensure South Carolinians receive their shots as quickly and easily as possible.

For the latest vaccine information in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.

